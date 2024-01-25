Angus T. Jones He is known worldwide for his role as Jake Harper in 'Two and a Half Men', a series in which he acted alongside Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen, who played Alan (his father) and Charlie (his uncle). Jones played a leading role in the fiction from its premiere in 2003 until season 10, which ended in 2013. After that, he had one last appearance with a cameo in the twelfth and final installment, which took place in 2015.

However, after this role little or nothing was known about him. What happened? Is he still acting or has he already retired from the industry? In this note we will tell you more about him, what he does and what he looks like today.

YOU CAN SEE: Charlie Sheen makes peace with creator of 'Two and Half Men' after 12 years at odds

What happened to Angus T. Jones after 'Two and a Half Men'?

As we mentioned, Angus T. Jones He was on 'Two and a Half Men' until season 10, in which he announced his departure due to the path his character took in the series. Jake had stopped being the adorable boy who made the public laugh and upset his father and his uncle with his jokes: he became a teenager who took drugs and slept with women.

Angus T. Jones was in 'Two and a Half Men' from 2003 to 2012, when he left acting because of his religion. Photo: CBS

All of this, along with his baptism into the Seventh-day Adventist Church, caused him to feel uncomfortable with his character, which motivated him to leave the series. However, controversy broke out when he severely criticized the series that catapulted him to fame and invited people not to watch it.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' on Netflix: when does the live action premiere and what is the new trailer like?

“Jake doesn't mean anything. He is a character that does not exist. I'm in 'Two and a Half Men' and I don't want to be there. If you watch 'Two and a Half Men', please stop watching it and filling your head with crap. People say it's just entertainment. Do some research on the effects of television and your brain, and I assure you that you will have to make a decision when it comes to television, especially what you watch,” he indicated in a video from a Christian ministry.

After his resignation from the series, Jones permanently retired from acting; However, he had appearances in other television fictions, such as 'Horace and Pete', in 2016, and 'Bookie', in 2023. In both productions he only appeared in one episode.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Nightmare of a kidnapping in California': the docuseries about a controversial case that sweeps Netflix

Currently, Angus T. Jones He continues his path in religion, likewise, he continues to forge his musical career, as he revealed on his social networks, in the production company Tonite, which he founded in 2016 with Justin Combs, son of Sean Combs, rapper currently known as 'Diddy' .

What does Angus T. Jones look like today?

The life of Angus T. Jones It is quite a mystery, since he is not usually very active on his social networks. In fact, in your account instagramthe last publication dates back to March 27, 2020, in which he posted an image with a provocative description: “Now I make music, go and get used to it, loves.”

YOU CAN SEE: 'Deceptions', cast: which actors and characters are the ones who triumph in the new Netflix series?

However, throughout 2023, the American press published some photos of him in which he is seen with a thick beard, the same since his departure from 'Two and a Half Men'.