After being the target of controversy, Angie Jibaja began her own path towards conversion through the Bible and the removal of her famous tattoos.

Angie Jibaja He was for a long time a controversial figure, whose excesses almost cost him his life in 2020, when a subject identified as Ricardo Márquez Michieli shot him. The so-called “Tattoo Girl” also lost custody of her children Janko and Gía, who were left in charge of her father Jean Paul Santa María. However, the actress of “La gran sangre” continues to be a beloved figure in Peruvian show business, and her followers rejoiced for her when she announced in July 2022 that she was beginning to study the Bible with the witnesses of Jehovah.

What happened to Angie Jibaja after becoming a Jehovah’s Witness?

“What I want to do is cleanse my body, not only inside, but also outside, because I want to please Jehovah, God and Jesus”, said Angie Jibaja, 42, in “Amor y Fuego”. At that time, the model began a year-long treatment to remove all her tattoos with a laser.

Currently, Angie Jibaja is active promoting brands through her Facebook account, in which she has 530,000 followers. She also announced that she was entering the personalized greetings platform Famous.com, in which its rate is 15 dollars.

“I am ready to get up again. I need to work. Thanks for the new opportunities. I will activate with all the forces that I still have left”, wrote Angie Jibaja in a post published on December 9, 2022.

However, her followers began to show their concern when the “Tomorrow I’ll Tell You” actress stopped sharing Bible passages and, on the contrary, on January 17, she posted a video at a party. “Please do not relapse”, “Return to the arms of God, do not give space in your life to the enemy”, “Stay away from bad meetings Angie. We love you, ”her fans wrote to her.

Does Angie Jibaja return to television?

On January 27, through her social networks, Angie Jibaja announced that she would resume her artistic career. “My return to the stage, to television and acting. I’m back”. However, the model was careful to disable the comments.

As you remember, Angie Jibaja’s last acting credit was in the comedy “It’s not what it seems!” (2018), starring Pablo Heredia, Jesús Alzamora and Anahí de Cárdenas. And on television, she was a participant in “The value of truth” in which she revealed details of her relationship with Jefferson Farfán, Philip Lasso and Tilsa Lozano.

Why did Angie Jibaja remove all her tattoos?

Angie Jibaja He opened up to the drivers of “Love and Fire” and told in detail why he decided to remove all his tattoos. The former model indicated that this process is to purify her life not only internally, but also externally.

“I am sorry for many things in my life, and one of them is having tattooed (on) my face words that mean negative things. I want to get as clean as possible,” she said.

Angie Jibaja will not open OnlyFans

The controversial model Angie Jibaja has decided to leave behind all the things she did in her past and try to change for the better thanks to the word of God, where she took refuge to get out of the latest media scandal in which she was involved. This after being shot by a close friend of hers with whom she lived.

Thus, when she was asked by the “Love and Fire” program about the possibility of opening her social network for adults, as a platform to generate money, the ex-queen of tattoos emphasized: “At some point, suddenly, I said that I was going to make OnlyFans, but in reality it was something that was pulling me, the temptation of being able to generate quick and easy money. The truth is, thank God, I didn’t get excited because she would have regretted it all my life.” The singer’s change is expected to be real, since it is not the first time she has undergone this metamorphosis.