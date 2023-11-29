The Mexican Angelica Rivera She established herself as one of the best actresses of the late 90s and early 2000s thanks to her performances, which made her widely recognized throughout the continent. However, Rivera’s legacy transcended the small screen, since she was the wife of former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, thus becoming the first lady of that country.

But, despite the great success she had at some point in her life, the truth is that currently her life has taken a 180 degree turn, since she is away from the public eye, enjoying the work of her daughter Sofía, who has already begun to build a future in the same industry.

What happened to Angélica Rivera?

Angelica Rivera, who is currently 54 years old, participated in a large number of productions in the Aztec country. She began her career in 1989 in the soap opera ‘Sweet challenge’, in which she played María Inés. However, despite participating in other fictions, its consolidation came with ‘The owner’ (1995), in which she played Regina Villarreal and shared the leading role with Francisco Gattorno and Cynthia Klitbo.

Angélica Rivera acted in a large number of novels, such as ‘Reach a Star II’ (1991) and ‘Sin Sin Concebido’ (2001). Photo: LR/Meznivel composition

After said participation, Rivera starred in other important productions, such as ‘Huracán’ (1998), ‘Ángela’ (1999), among others, until he reached ‘Distilling love’ (2007), a novel that catapulted her and with which she is remembered to this day due to her great performance as the one remembered ‘Seagull’.

This soap opera earned her various awards, such as the TV y Novelas Awards, Bravo Awards, TV Adicto Golden Awards, among many others, in which she won the awards for best actress. Unfortunately, after the end of the novel, Angelica Rivera He decided to retire from acting, which he maintains to this day.

How does Angélica Rivera look like today?

Currently, Rivera stays away from the world of entertainment. In fact, in 2019 she made the decision to leave Mexico and reside in Los Angeles, United States, after her separation from former Aztec president Enrique Peña Nieto, to whom she had been married since 2010.

Angélica Rivera’s daughters often post photos of her, letting all her fans know what she looks like. Photo: Instagram/Sofía Castro

Such is her distance from the lights and stages that she closed her social networks after her divorce with the former president. As of today, she already has a page on Instagram, which she keeps private, which gives her full control over who can see the latest snapshots of her.

However, those who make known what it looks like Angelica Rivera Currently they are his three daughters: Sofía, Fernanda and Regina. They were the result of her commitment to the producer José Alberto ‘el Güero’ Castrowhich lasted 14 years.

Castro, during an interview in 2021, revealed that he would like to see Rivera on screen again, although he was not working on one. “If I had in my hands a character, a story suitable for her, I would not hesitate to invite her, I would not hesitate, the truth is, it would be something that would give me great pleasure, she is a woman who has a lot of talent and I hope she returns soon. “She doesn’t have to be with me, I believe that she will soon have a project that is worthwhile for her and that she can do,” she said.