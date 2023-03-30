Don’t give up your passion! Singer Daniela Darcourt She is a young artist who, at just 27 years of age, has managed to achieve everything she has set out to do. The naturalness with which she interprets her songs on stage and the great vocal register that she has of hers have allowed her to win thousands of followers, who have not only witnessed her musical evolution, but also her romances. of her along her trajectory.

One of his first public partners was the dancer andres left, who was part of his dance cast for a few years. In fact, after they announced the end of their romance, they continued to work together. It should be noted that they always made it clear that they decided to stay as friends, despite the fact that they no longer went as boyfriends. Do you want to know what the artist does? Next, we will give you all the details.

Who is Andrés Izquierdo?

The young Andrés Izquierdo is a talented dancer who was born in Tumbes, but lived in Tacna for many years. From a very young age he has shown his great talent for dance. On his social networks, the dancer has always made known the works in which he has performed and the contests in which he has participated throughout his artistic career.

However, the fact that led him to fame and to be in the eyes of the whole world was when the singer Daniela Darcourt made her romance with him official. However, each one has remained working in different areas. She on singing and events, while he was focused on preparing him as a choreographer.

How did the romance between Daniela Darcourt and Andrés Izquierdo begin and end?

It all started when the dancer Andrés Izquierdo joined the cast of Daniela Darcourt’s orchestra: “Just at that time there were many trips. I don’t remember if from Tacna to Moquegua or from Moquegua to Tacna, but we started talking. They were talking for hours and hours… we wanted to sleep, but that’s how it all started. On the bus back from that trip, there was already ‘chape’, but ‘caleta'”. This is how he told the program “you are in all“, and explained that, at that time, they had a relationship of approximately five months.

However, at the end of July 2020, the interpreter of “Adiós amor” revealed in an Instagram story that she was single. In that post, she answered a fan if she would get back together with her ex-partner: “No, definitely not. As my grandmother says, sweep outside, outside. What is useless is thrown away, the past is trodden on, and what went to the trash can, my son stayed there.“. Thereafter, they were not seen together again until a few years later.

What is Andrés Izquierdo currently doing?

In 2019, the dancer added another achievement to his box office by winning the World Latin Dance 2019. In October 2021, the former boyfriend and girlfriend got together again to maintain a working relationship, since the dancer Andrés Izquierdo returned to the staff of salsa singer Daniela Darcourt. However, her followers did not stop bothering them and the artist replied: “Our relationship ended two years ago, I think two and a half years, I think that after that time life brought us back together to work together and here we are“. However, he is no longer just one of the cast, but is the official choreographer to this day.

In social networks he has gained more notoriety, to the point of reaching almost 60,000 followers. On his Instagram, the professor does not hesitate to share the workshops that he dictates. In addition, he entered as support for “El gran show” by Diana Sánchez and Ruby Palomino. According to his profile on social networks, the young man is also a clinical psychologist, although he does not show how he works in this regard.