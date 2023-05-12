Ana Colchero He arrived in Peru in 1999 to star in the telenovela “Isabella, woman in love”. The Mexican actress returned to play a period character after achieving fame with “Corazón salvaje” (1993) and “Alondra” (1995). His co-star, Christian Meier, was the leading man of the moment after participating in the successful productions “Luz María” (1998) with Angie Cepeda, “Escándalo” (1997) with Lorena Meritano, and “Obsesión” (1996) with Gianella Neyra and Diego Bertie.

Andra Colchero starred in “Alondra” and “Corazón salvaje”. Photo: Ana Colchera/Facebook

YOU CAN SEE: What career did Patricia Portocarrero leave behind after 10 years to pursue acting?

Ana Colchero and Christian Meier in “Isabella, a woman in love”

América Producciones scored a success with “Isabella, woman in love” which reached 140 episodes. Ana Colchero played the double role of Isabella Linares and Clara Riveau de Alvear. In addition, Teddy Guzmán, Javier Echevarría and Julián Legaspi performed. However, the entertainment press echoed what was happening within fiction, about the lack of chemistry between the protagonist and Christian Meier. The Mexican actress did not deny it and, on the contrary, stated: “It’s true, Christian Meier and I are not friends, but we are work colleagues and we try to do our best in each scene to make it flawless.”

YOU CAN SEE: Teddy Guzman: what is the real name of the evil Carmen, from “Al fondo hay sitio”?

What happened to Ana Colchero?

Ana Colchero was banned from Televisa and Tv Azteca for her conflictive nature. In 1996, she left the last stage of the recordings of the melodrama “Nothing personal” because he did not like the evolution of his character. She was replaced by actress Christianne Gout.

Ana Colchero left the soap opera “Nothing personal” (1997). She was replaced by actress Christianne Gout. Photo: Facebook

“Isabella, woman in love” It was the last soap opera that Ana Colchero starred in. Her next works, a TV series and a couple of movies, were forgettable. Tired, she decided to end her acting career, and went into self-exile.

“I thought: ‘If I already did the soap operas in prime time, what do I have left? Another and another until being the aunt of I don’t know who 10 years later?’ I didn’t see myself doing that for the rest of my life, ”she told Caras magazine in 2012.

Ana Colchero went to live in Madrid (Spain) and dedicated herself entirely to literature. “Since adolescence, I thought about dedicating myself to being a writer, but first the Economics career crossed my mind and then acting. In 2001 I decided, finally, to do what I had wanted: to write, ”he told Pantalla magazine.

However, he emphasized that his thing is not to write plots and scripts for series and soap operas. “It is getting into being told what I should write. I don’t want that. Producers ask for a specific product and you have to stick to it.”

Ana Colchero gave up her acting career to dedicate herself to writing. Photo: Ana Colchero/Facebook

Ana Colchero He also confessed that he “threw away” two novels because they did not seem publishable. To date, the Mexican actress is listed as the author of the books:

“Between two fires” (Editorial Planeta, 2006), a political novel that takes place in a fictitious country.

(Editorial Planeta, 2006), a political novel that takes place in a fictitious country. “Children of time” (The sphere of books, 2012), dystopian science fiction novel set in 2060.

(The sphere of books, 2012), dystopian science fiction novel set in 2060. “We are born dead” (Editorial Né Mort, 2013), crime novel about extreme violence in Mexico.

(Editorial Né Mort, 2013), crime novel about extreme violence in Mexico. “By My Own Hand” (Editorial Né Mort, 2013), short novel, prequel to “The children of time”.

(Editorial Né Mort, 2013), short novel, prequel to “The children of time”. The mystery of Chez Rostand (Editorial Né Mort, 2013), short suspense novel.

Books published by Ana Colchero. Photo: Ana Colchero

Ana Colchero publishes in literary magazines, such as Eñe, in which her short story appears “A luxury that I cannot afford”.

Since June 2017, she has been working as a proofreader and translator at Ulthar, fantasy, science fiction and horror magazine, founded by the Spanish writer Alberto Lopez Aroca, with whom Ana Colchero collaborated for the compendium “Vampires in Spain”, (2021). The list of published short stories by her includes the following titles:

Abraham Van Helsing: What have you done?

Death as a centaur.

Jean’s flight.

The best photographer alive.

The ninth circle.

Killing time.

Witch mirror.

Be careful what you wish for.

Finally, Ana Colchero does not provide details of her personal life, and it is unknown who her current partner is or if she has children. Her profile on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter remain outdated. Meanwhile, in her personal blog, “La cucaracha”, she records her last entry on February 4, 2022. On that occasion, she mourned the death of the singer Maru Enriquez.

Covers of Ana Colchero’s stories for Ulthar magazine. Photo: Ulthar/Facebook

Ana Colchero has collaborated with Ulthar magazine since 2017. Photo: Ulthar/Facebook

#happened #Ana #Colchero #actress #Isabella #woman #love #worked #Christian #Meier

Ana Colchero He arrived in Peru in 1999 to star in the telenovela “Isabella, woman in love”. The Mexican actress returned to play a period character after achieving fame with “Corazón salvaje” (1993) and “Alondra” (1995). His co-star, Christian Meier, was the leading man of the moment after participating in the successful productions “Luz María” (1998) with Angie Cepeda, “Escándalo” (1997) with Lorena Meritano, and “Obsesión” (1996) with Gianella Neyra and Diego Bertie.

Andra Colchero starred in “Alondra” and “Corazón salvaje”. Photo: Ana Colchera/Facebook

YOU CAN SEE: What career did Patricia Portocarrero leave behind after 10 years to pursue acting?

Ana Colchero and Christian Meier in “Isabella, a woman in love”

América Producciones scored a success with “Isabella, woman in love” which reached 140 episodes. Ana Colchero played the double role of Isabella Linares and Clara Riveau de Alvear. In addition, Teddy Guzmán, Javier Echevarría and Julián Legaspi performed. However, the entertainment press echoed what was happening within fiction, about the lack of chemistry between the protagonist and Christian Meier. The Mexican actress did not deny it and, on the contrary, stated: “It’s true, Christian Meier and I are not friends, but we are work colleagues and we try to do our best in each scene to make it flawless.”

YOU CAN SEE: Teddy Guzman: what is the real name of the evil Carmen, from “Al fondo hay sitio”?

What happened to Ana Colchero?

Ana Colchero was banned from Televisa and Tv Azteca for her conflictive nature. In 1996, she left the last stage of the recordings of the melodrama “Nothing personal” because he did not like the evolution of his character. She was replaced by actress Christianne Gout.

Ana Colchero left the soap opera “Nothing personal” (1997). She was replaced by actress Christianne Gout. Photo: Facebook

“Isabella, woman in love” It was the last soap opera that Ana Colchero starred in. Her next works, a TV series and a couple of movies, were forgettable. Tired, she decided to end her acting career, and went into self-exile.

“I thought: ‘If I already did the soap operas in prime time, what do I have left? Another and another until being the aunt of I don’t know who 10 years later?’ I didn’t see myself doing that for the rest of my life, ”she told Caras magazine in 2012.

Ana Colchero went to live in Madrid (Spain) and dedicated herself entirely to literature. “Since adolescence, I thought about dedicating myself to being a writer, but first the Economics career crossed my mind and then acting. In 2001 I decided, finally, to do what I had wanted: to write, ”he told Pantalla magazine.

However, he emphasized that his thing is not to write plots and scripts for series and soap operas. “It is getting into being told what I should write. I don’t want that. Producers ask for a specific product and you have to stick to it.”

Ana Colchero gave up her acting career to dedicate herself to writing. Photo: Ana Colchero/Facebook

Ana Colchero He also confessed that he “threw away” two novels because they did not seem publishable. To date, the Mexican actress is listed as the author of the books:

“Between two fires” (Editorial Planeta, 2006), a political novel that takes place in a fictitious country.

(Editorial Planeta, 2006), a political novel that takes place in a fictitious country. “Children of time” (The sphere of books, 2012), dystopian science fiction novel set in 2060.

(The sphere of books, 2012), dystopian science fiction novel set in 2060. “We are born dead” (Editorial Né Mort, 2013), crime novel about extreme violence in Mexico.

(Editorial Né Mort, 2013), crime novel about extreme violence in Mexico. “By My Own Hand” (Editorial Né Mort, 2013), short novel, prequel to “The children of time”.

(Editorial Né Mort, 2013), short novel, prequel to “The children of time”. The mystery of Chez Rostand (Editorial Né Mort, 2013), short suspense novel.

Books published by Ana Colchero. Photo: Ana Colchero

Ana Colchero publishes in literary magazines, such as Eñe, in which her short story appears “A luxury that I cannot afford”.

Since June 2017, she has been working as a proofreader and translator at Ulthar, fantasy, science fiction and horror magazine, founded by the Spanish writer Alberto Lopez Aroca, with whom Ana Colchero collaborated for the compendium “Vampires in Spain”, (2021). The list of published short stories by her includes the following titles:

Abraham Van Helsing: What have you done?

Death as a centaur.

Jean’s flight.

The best photographer alive.

The ninth circle.

Killing time.

Witch mirror.

Be careful what you wish for.

Finally, Ana Colchero does not provide details of her personal life, and it is unknown who her current partner is or if she has children. Her profile on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter remain outdated. Meanwhile, in her personal blog, “La cucaracha”, she records her last entry on February 4, 2022. On that occasion, she mourned the death of the singer Maru Enriquez.

Covers of Ana Colchero’s stories for Ulthar magazine. Photo: Ulthar/Facebook

Ana Colchero has collaborated with Ulthar magazine since 2017. Photo: Ulthar/Facebook

#happened #Ana #Colchero #actress #Isabella #woman #love #worked #Christian #Meier

Ana Colchero He arrived in Peru in 1999 to star in the telenovela “Isabella, woman in love”. The Mexican actress returned to play a period character after achieving fame with “Corazón salvaje” (1993) and “Alondra” (1995). His co-star, Christian Meier, was the leading man of the moment after participating in the successful productions “Luz María” (1998) with Angie Cepeda, “Escándalo” (1997) with Lorena Meritano, and “Obsesión” (1996) with Gianella Neyra and Diego Bertie.

Andra Colchero starred in “Alondra” and “Corazón salvaje”. Photo: Ana Colchera/Facebook

YOU CAN SEE: What career did Patricia Portocarrero leave behind after 10 years to pursue acting?

Ana Colchero and Christian Meier in “Isabella, a woman in love”

América Producciones scored a success with “Isabella, woman in love” which reached 140 episodes. Ana Colchero played the double role of Isabella Linares and Clara Riveau de Alvear. In addition, Teddy Guzmán, Javier Echevarría and Julián Legaspi performed. However, the entertainment press echoed what was happening within fiction, about the lack of chemistry between the protagonist and Christian Meier. The Mexican actress did not deny it and, on the contrary, stated: “It’s true, Christian Meier and I are not friends, but we are work colleagues and we try to do our best in each scene to make it flawless.”

YOU CAN SEE: Teddy Guzman: what is the real name of the evil Carmen, from “Al fondo hay sitio”?

What happened to Ana Colchero?

Ana Colchero was banned from Televisa and Tv Azteca for her conflictive nature. In 1996, she left the last stage of the recordings of the melodrama “Nothing personal” because he did not like the evolution of his character. She was replaced by actress Christianne Gout.

Ana Colchero left the soap opera “Nothing personal” (1997). She was replaced by actress Christianne Gout. Photo: Facebook

“Isabella, woman in love” It was the last soap opera that Ana Colchero starred in. Her next works, a TV series and a couple of movies, were forgettable. Tired, she decided to end her acting career, and went into self-exile.

“I thought: ‘If I already did the soap operas in prime time, what do I have left? Another and another until being the aunt of I don’t know who 10 years later?’ I didn’t see myself doing that for the rest of my life, ”she told Caras magazine in 2012.

Ana Colchero went to live in Madrid (Spain) and dedicated herself entirely to literature. “Since adolescence, I thought about dedicating myself to being a writer, but first the Economics career crossed my mind and then acting. In 2001 I decided, finally, to do what I had wanted: to write, ”he told Pantalla magazine.

However, he emphasized that his thing is not to write plots and scripts for series and soap operas. “It is getting into being told what I should write. I don’t want that. Producers ask for a specific product and you have to stick to it.”

Ana Colchero gave up her acting career to dedicate herself to writing. Photo: Ana Colchero/Facebook

Ana Colchero He also confessed that he “threw away” two novels because they did not seem publishable. To date, the Mexican actress is listed as the author of the books:

“Between two fires” (Editorial Planeta, 2006), a political novel that takes place in a fictitious country.

(Editorial Planeta, 2006), a political novel that takes place in a fictitious country. “Children of time” (The sphere of books, 2012), dystopian science fiction novel set in 2060.

(The sphere of books, 2012), dystopian science fiction novel set in 2060. “We are born dead” (Editorial Né Mort, 2013), crime novel about extreme violence in Mexico.

(Editorial Né Mort, 2013), crime novel about extreme violence in Mexico. “By My Own Hand” (Editorial Né Mort, 2013), short novel, prequel to “The children of time”.

(Editorial Né Mort, 2013), short novel, prequel to “The children of time”. The mystery of Chez Rostand (Editorial Né Mort, 2013), short suspense novel.

Books published by Ana Colchero. Photo: Ana Colchero

Ana Colchero publishes in literary magazines, such as Eñe, in which her short story appears “A luxury that I cannot afford”.

Since June 2017, she has been working as a proofreader and translator at Ulthar, fantasy, science fiction and horror magazine, founded by the Spanish writer Alberto Lopez Aroca, with whom Ana Colchero collaborated for the compendium “Vampires in Spain”, (2021). The list of published short stories by her includes the following titles:

Abraham Van Helsing: What have you done?

Death as a centaur.

Jean’s flight.

The best photographer alive.

The ninth circle.

Killing time.

Witch mirror.

Be careful what you wish for.

Finally, Ana Colchero does not provide details of her personal life, and it is unknown who her current partner is or if she has children. Her profile on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter remain outdated. Meanwhile, in her personal blog, “La cucaracha”, she records her last entry on February 4, 2022. On that occasion, she mourned the death of the singer Maru Enriquez.

Covers of Ana Colchero’s stories for Ulthar magazine. Photo: Ulthar/Facebook

Ana Colchero has collaborated with Ulthar magazine since 2017. Photo: Ulthar/Facebook

#happened #Ana #Colchero #actress #Isabella #woman #love #worked #Christian #Meier

Ana Colchero He arrived in Peru in 1999 to star in the telenovela “Isabella, woman in love”. The Mexican actress returned to play a period character after achieving fame with “Corazón salvaje” (1993) and “Alondra” (1995). His co-star, Christian Meier, was the leading man of the moment after participating in the successful productions “Luz María” (1998) with Angie Cepeda, “Escándalo” (1997) with Lorena Meritano, and “Obsesión” (1996) with Gianella Neyra and Diego Bertie.

Andra Colchero starred in “Alondra” and “Corazón salvaje”. Photo: Ana Colchera/Facebook

YOU CAN SEE: What career did Patricia Portocarrero leave behind after 10 years to pursue acting?

Ana Colchero and Christian Meier in “Isabella, a woman in love”

América Producciones scored a success with “Isabella, woman in love” which reached 140 episodes. Ana Colchero played the double role of Isabella Linares and Clara Riveau de Alvear. In addition, Teddy Guzmán, Javier Echevarría and Julián Legaspi performed. However, the entertainment press echoed what was happening within fiction, about the lack of chemistry between the protagonist and Christian Meier. The Mexican actress did not deny it and, on the contrary, stated: “It’s true, Christian Meier and I are not friends, but we are work colleagues and we try to do our best in each scene to make it flawless.”

YOU CAN SEE: Teddy Guzman: what is the real name of the evil Carmen, from “Al fondo hay sitio”?

What happened to Ana Colchero?

Ana Colchero was banned from Televisa and Tv Azteca for her conflictive nature. In 1996, she left the last stage of the recordings of the melodrama “Nothing personal” because he did not like the evolution of his character. She was replaced by actress Christianne Gout.

Ana Colchero left the soap opera “Nothing personal” (1997). She was replaced by actress Christianne Gout. Photo: Facebook

“Isabella, woman in love” It was the last soap opera that Ana Colchero starred in. Her next works, a TV series and a couple of movies, were forgettable. Tired, she decided to end her acting career, and went into self-exile.

“I thought: ‘If I already did the soap operas in prime time, what do I have left? Another and another until being the aunt of I don’t know who 10 years later?’ I didn’t see myself doing that for the rest of my life, ”she told Caras magazine in 2012.

Ana Colchero went to live in Madrid (Spain) and dedicated herself entirely to literature. “Since adolescence, I thought about dedicating myself to being a writer, but first the Economics career crossed my mind and then acting. In 2001 I decided, finally, to do what I had wanted: to write, ”he told Pantalla magazine.

However, he emphasized that his thing is not to write plots and scripts for series and soap operas. “It is getting into being told what I should write. I don’t want that. Producers ask for a specific product and you have to stick to it.”

Ana Colchero gave up her acting career to dedicate herself to writing. Photo: Ana Colchero/Facebook

Ana Colchero He also confessed that he “threw away” two novels because they did not seem publishable. To date, the Mexican actress is listed as the author of the books:

“Between two fires” (Editorial Planeta, 2006), a political novel that takes place in a fictitious country.

(Editorial Planeta, 2006), a political novel that takes place in a fictitious country. “Children of time” (The sphere of books, 2012), dystopian science fiction novel set in 2060.

(The sphere of books, 2012), dystopian science fiction novel set in 2060. “We are born dead” (Editorial Né Mort, 2013), crime novel about extreme violence in Mexico.

(Editorial Né Mort, 2013), crime novel about extreme violence in Mexico. “By My Own Hand” (Editorial Né Mort, 2013), short novel, prequel to “The children of time”.

(Editorial Né Mort, 2013), short novel, prequel to “The children of time”. The mystery of Chez Rostand (Editorial Né Mort, 2013), short suspense novel.

Books published by Ana Colchero. Photo: Ana Colchero

Ana Colchero publishes in literary magazines, such as Eñe, in which her short story appears “A luxury that I cannot afford”.

Since June 2017, she has been working as a proofreader and translator at Ulthar, fantasy, science fiction and horror magazine, founded by the Spanish writer Alberto Lopez Aroca, with whom Ana Colchero collaborated for the compendium “Vampires in Spain”, (2021). The list of published short stories by her includes the following titles:

Abraham Van Helsing: What have you done?

Death as a centaur.

Jean’s flight.

The best photographer alive.

The ninth circle.

Killing time.

Witch mirror.

Be careful what you wish for.

Finally, Ana Colchero does not provide details of her personal life, and it is unknown who her current partner is or if she has children. Her profile on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter remain outdated. Meanwhile, in her personal blog, “La cucaracha”, she records her last entry on February 4, 2022. On that occasion, she mourned the death of the singer Maru Enriquez.

Covers of Ana Colchero’s stories for Ulthar magazine. Photo: Ulthar/Facebook

Ana Colchero has collaborated with Ulthar magazine since 2017. Photo: Ulthar/Facebook

#happened #Ana #Colchero #actress #Isabella #woman #love #worked #Christian #Meier