Amparo Brambilla She is one of the most remembered comedians and actresses on national television. She was part of the golden age of Peruvian vedettes in the 1980s along with Gisela Valcárcel. In 2009, she returned to the small screen by giving life to the character of vanessa camacho from the series “In the background there is room”; however, after his time in this production, his presence on TV was less and less frequent.

At the beginning of 2022, several followers of the TV series created by Efraín Aguilar wondered if the actress would return to “Las Lomas” in the ninth season, but this did not happen. In that sense, we tell you What does Brambilla do today?

Amparo Brambrilla’s career

Amparo Brambilla was born in 1963 in the district of Lince, in Lima. From a very young age he began to be part of different television programs. In the 1980s, she became known for acting on comedy shows. In addition, she stood out as a vedette along with other renowned dancers of the time, such as Gisela Valcárcel and Analí Cabrera.

At that time he began to work in “Laughs and sauces”. She also participated in Peruvian films such as “Los Shapis in the world of the poor” that premiered in 1985. She was part of the cast of the telenovelas “Trópico” and “Luciana y Nicolás”. In 2009, she returned to appear on the small screen by giving life to vanessa camacho in the teleseries “In the background there is a place”.

brambilla she acted as ‘Tere’s’ aunt. Both became close friends in fiction, so in a short time she became one of the most beloved characters by fans of the series.

What happened to the life of Amparo Brambrilla?

After passing through “In the background there is a place”, the actress was away from the cameras for a while. However, in 2013 she reappeared in the program “El valor de la Verdad” hosted by Beto Ortiz. On that occasion, the former vedette won the sum of S / 15,000 by answering 18 questions that revealed various details about her personal life.

In 2017, he acted in the movie “Once machos”, a film that was written and directed by Aldo Miyashiro. The following year, she participated in another national film called “El manual del pisodo” together with Manolo Rojas. During these years, she also acted in different plays, such as “And now… What do we do with Jacinto?”.

His return to television took place in 2019, when he joined the cast of “Back to the neighborhood” that was broadcast through América Televisión.

At the beginning of 2022, she reappeared on the program “Dinner with Andrés” in which she was interviewed by Andrés Hurtado. On that occasion, she revealed details of her relationship with former player José Luis Rodríguez, “El Puma”. “For me, it was very special, it was not a one-night stand,” said the actress.