The saga of 'My poor angel' It is probably one of the most viewed at Christmas time. And, although the first film was released in 1990, many people currently enjoy watching the antics of the remembered Kevin McCallister, a character played by Macaulay Culkin and who was forgotten by his parents during a family trip. However, few remember that Culkin was replaced by another actor for the third installment of the franchise.

In the next note we will tell you what happened to Alex D. Linzwho gave life to Alex Pruitt, the protagonist of 'My poor little angel 3'a film that featured the participation of a very young Scarlett Johansson.

What happened to Alex D. Linz, the protagonist of 'Home Alone 3'?

Alexander David Linzwho is currently 34 years old, is a former American actor who became very famous in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Among the films that launched him to stardom are 'Max's revenge' (2001) and 'My poor little angel 3' (1997). In this last production he had the great responsibility of replacing Macaulay Culkin, who had just starred in the first two parts of the saga.

'Home Alone 3', unlike its predecessors, was not a great success, as it grossed just over 79 million dollars. Photo: 21st Century Fox

In this film, Linz played Alex Pruitt, a boy who, like his predecessor, was also forgotten by his family during a trip to celebrate Christmas. The young actor shared a cast with Haviland Morris, Kevin Kilner, Olek Krupa and a young Scarlett Johansson, who played Molly, his older sister.

Unfortunately, after 'Max's Revenge', Linz's popularity decreased, despite participating in a couple of projects as a voice actor and in films such as 'Red Dragon' (2002), 'True Amateurs' (2005), 'Order Up' (2007), among others. This last film was the one that marked the end of his acting career.

What is Alex D. Linz currently doing?

In 2008, Alex D. Linz entered the University of California, where he joined an improvisation group called Jericho. Three years later, Linz graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree and, in 2013, he served as senior scientific instructor and legal researcher. Four years later, The former actor finished his studies with a master's degree in Urban and Regional Planning.

Currently, the remembered Alex Pruitt is completely retired from acting and is dedicated to working as a legal researcher in a company based in Los Angeles. In addition, he is away from social networks, since what is reported as his Instagram account does not have photographs.