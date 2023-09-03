Alex Bejar she soon became a character much loved by fans of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ for playing ‘Laia’. However, at the end of July, the actress left the popular series of America TV and returned to Spain. Now, the artist has revealed the reason for her departure from her series and she left an emotional message to her Peruvian followers.

During the time he was in Peru, Béjar was happy to participate in ‘AFHS’ and for the love he received from the Peruvian public. That is why, after returning to his country of origin, he dedicated an emotional message to the audience. “It has been the most beautiful and incredible experience that I have lived to this day and it will always be in my heart. It has really been a pleasure to give life to Laia, it has meant a lot to me and I am very sorry,” said the artist.

Why did Alex Béjar leave ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Alex Béjar was absent for a brief time from ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ because he did different auditions for foreign productions. After that, he returned to the popular series to close the story of his iconic character. ‘Laia Saenz’. This is because he managed to land the role of a “complicated and complex character” in a new Amazon Prime production.

“I was lucky that I made it to the final and they chose me from the saga ‘Culpa mía’. I’m going to record ‘Culpa tuya’ and ‘Culpa nuestra'”, asserted the Spanish actress. Béjar also added that she will do her best and make the best of this opportunity. “I hope you like it. I am going to enjoy it like never before because it is a challenge for me (…) I am very happy,” she said.

The TikTok publication was accompanied by the message “I hope to return to Peru soon”, which generated excitement among Peruvian fans. “Peru will be supporting you pretty, success in your new project”, “What a great leap, I hope you do well” and “You won a Peruvian audience that loves you” were some of the comments.

How was the last day of Alex Béjar in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Alex Béjar shared at the time what his last day of recording was like in ‘AFHS’. She assured, through tears, the affection she had for the national public and her character. “Today was my last day in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ and I will upload this when the last chapter comes out and I am very sad,” said the artist.

“I wanted to thank all the support, the opportunity also that they have given me. It has been incredible, it has been a pleasure, a pride, I have no words,” said Béjar.

What career did Alex Béjar study before dedicating himself to acting?

In an interview with Rubén Orbea Espejo for his YouTube channel ‘Only alphas’, Alex Béjar said that before fully focusing on acting he studied Audiovisual Communication and Public Relations due to family pressure. However, some time later he decided to take some acting courses.

