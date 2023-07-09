Alessandra Bonelli and Janick Maceta were enemies while they were in “This is war.” In one of their many confrontations, ‘The Inca Panther’ made her opponent cry and called her a “coward”, in addition to minimizing her time at Miss Peru 2017. Years later, she would declare that she only followed the script established by the EEG production. “I did a job”, he assured in “Love and fire”.

How was the fight between Janick Maceta and Alessandra Bonelli?

Janick Maceta (Los Leones) and Alessandra Bonelli (Las Cobras) faced each other repeatedly throughout the summer season of “This is war”, at the beginning of 2018. During a circuit, Miss Peru complained because her competitor hurt her hip when I push it abruptly. The aforementioned defended herself by saying that she was only throwing a tantrum because she “does not win a game.” And in what was described as a “low blow”, Maceta asked her to pronounce correctly “because she did not understand anything.”

Alessandra Bonelli She is the daughter of Italian Salvatore Bonelli and Cecilia Goycochea. When she was 2 years old, her family moved to Rome and she returned to live in Lima at 21. In that sense, her mother tongue is Italian and her pronunciation in Spanish was limited.

Days later, Janick Maceta and Alessandra Bonelli almost came to blows during the ‘Divine Questions’ sequence of “This is war”. A more tense episode occurred the next day, on March 7, during the ‘I can’t stand’ game.

“I can’t stand that you envy me that I was a miss in an international contest and you were a simple candidate”, Janick Flowerpot told him. And she added outside the program: “I told the truth, she was a candidate for Miss Peru, a candidate who withdrew because she was a coward. She was never miss. I am what she could never be,” she stated.

The tensions continued and, in the following week, Alessandra Bonelli began to cry because, according to what she said, she could not bear that Janick Maceta continued to attack her: “You are very bad, you have poison.”

What happened to Alessandra Bonelli at Miss Peru 2017?

Alessandra Bonelli’s passage through Miss Peru 2017 evidenced a case of sexual abuse. The organization’s president, Jessica Newton, launched the reality show “La casa de las reinas” in Latina and, in one episode, the candidate recounted that she had been sexually assaulted by her trainer, Victor Hugo Lurquin Dazaex-partner and father of Ducelia Echevarría’s daughter.

The event occurred in 2015, when Alessandra Bonelli joined “This is war” for the first time. And despite having the assailant’s DNA as evidence, the process stalled for three years in the Judiciary. The New York Times used her case to open a lengthy article titled: “In Peru, the search for justice for sexual abuse ‘is a lost cause'”.

“I have won and closed a case where I have left everything. I suffered a lot, I felt my heart, soul and everything inside of me being destroyed in millions of pieces! (…) I feel so angry for what happened to me that I could fight with the whole world.”Alessandra Bonelli wrote on Instagram in December 2021.

On the other hand, Alessandra Bonelli rejected the surprise internal coronation of Prissila Howard as successor to Valeria Piazza (Miss Peru Universe 2016) in Miss Peru 2017. “It’s a mockery. Outraged”she wrote on her Instagram stories, before posting a statement announcing her withdrawal from the beauty pageant.

Jessica Newton affirmed that the applicants were not prepared and would lose, in addition to the fact that the Miss Universe advanced its date. “It will no longer be in January, the final will take place in November. Therefore, it is up to Priscila Howard to go (…). It was not a decision by hand ”, he claimed. He added that the candidates who had participated up to that moment would be considered for the 2018 edition. It should be noted that among these, in addition to Alessandra Bonelli, were Kelin Rivera Kroll, Camila Canicoba, María Jose ‘Majo’ Lora, Romina Lozano, Samantha Batallanos , María José Seminario and Andrea Moberg.

Alessandra Bonelli announced her retirement from Miss Peru. Photo: Alessandra Bonelli/Instagram

What happened to Alessandra Bonelli?

Away from reality shows and TV cameras (although in 2019 she announced that she would be part of the soap opera “Princesas”, which ultimately did not happen), Alessandra Bonelli concentrated on her facet as a businesswoman, first as an image and executive of Lucaffe Peruan Italian brand that exports coffee beans, in addition to opening la charcualong with her boyfriend, the Peruvian surfer Miguel Tudelawhom he will marry at the end of July.

“I opened my first cafeteria in Lima and in five months the pandemic arrived, I had to close everything having losses in the business, I felt that all my effort was for nothing. I got quite depressed, but with the sport I was able to get out of that hole and with hard work we reinvented the cafeteria in Lima and we put it in Punta Hermosa, in a magical place where it was very well received, ”he recounted on Instagram.

However, last June he wrote: “In these days I have made a very difficult decision that has to do with my work, I have decided to step aside where I no longer felt comfortable, where I felt that the situation was not doing me good”, without specifying if he was referring to his work at Lucaffe Peru or his career as a commercial model.

Alessandra Bonelli began modeling at the age of 8, in Italy. And in Peru she worked on advertising campaigns for brands like Adolfo Dominguez, Natura, Adidas, Corona and Billabong Peru, among others. As a content creator, on Instagram she has 174,000 followers.

Alessandra Bonelli with her boyfriend and partner, Miguel Tudela. Photo: Alessandra Bonelli/Instagram

Finally, the model grabbed headlines last May, for a cooking video that she posted on Instagram in which she appears with Pierre Cateriano, Valeria Piazza’s husband. The drivers of “America today” echoed the criticism of both on social networks for her apparent flirting.

