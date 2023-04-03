Aldo Riccio Peiranothe musical son of Eva Ayllón, as he was called after participating in the first season of “La voz Perú” (2013), has been a constant figure in singing programs since it began in “Extreme lives, Peruvian talent” (ATV, 2013), hosted by Álamo Pérez-Luna and Mariella Patriau. Then he went through “I am” up to three times, in addition to facing Susan Ochoa in “Los cuatro finalistas”, he also tested his talent in “Está cantado” (Panamericana, 2015), a forgotten production with Roger del Águila and the Colombian model Sandra Gonzalez.

“La voz Perú”: What happened to Aldo Riccio Peirano?

Aldo Riccio29 years old, comes from an artistic family: her grandmother was a Creole singer, her aunt worked with Augusto Polo Campos, her father released the covers album “El swing del amor” and with her brother, Piero Ricciothey appeared in August 2022 as imitators of Maluma and José Feliciano in “El retador” from Mexico.

While he studied Communication Sciences at the César Vallejo University (UCV), he established himself as an official imitator of David Bisbal and Noel Schajris.

Precisely, in September 2022, Aldo Riccio announced on Facebook that he was leaving to participate in “I am Chile”, in which he dazzled the jury with his interpretation of the Spanish singer. “A new illusion, a lot of desire, nerves, dreams and above all to continue learning from this beautiful career, which is a musical adventure in the university of life”, wrote. The Peruvian singer managed to last until Elimination Battles in February 2023.

On the other hand, the artistic career of Aldo Riccio Peirano goes beyond singing reality shows. In May 2021, he was officially presented as the new vocalist of the Los 5 de Oro orchestra, along with Dantes Cardosa, Renzo Pastor and Mathías Colmenares (former vocalist of Grupo 5). With his voice, he launched the hit songs “Me emborracho por ti” and “Te la regalo”, feat. Combinación de la Habana.

Finally, on March 11, Aldo Riccio and Danny Loo premiered on YouTube the cover of “For the rest of your life”, an original song by Christian Nodal and Elena Rose (godmother to the son of Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez).

Aldo Riccio and the song to Gianluca Lapadula

In March 2022, in full swing for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Aldo Riccio Peirano composed the song “Inca Bambino Lapagol”, dedicated to Gianluca Lapadula, and in which an instrumental cover of “Bella Ciao” (song made popular by the Netflix series “La casa de papel”) was used. As he explained, the topic was a thank you for the dedication of the soccer player, who came to signify the hope that Peru will qualify for a World Cup again.

