Javier Fernández and Eduardo Luis López share work at both Win Sports and the RCN channel, which now has, together with its great competition, Caracol TV, the broadcast rights for the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The ‘Goal Singer’ is now announced as the ‘Official narrator of the Colombian National Team’. But the day that Néstor Lorenzo’s team beat Brazil, on November 16, Fernández could not narrate due to health problems.

Eduardo Luis, who was at the Roberto Meléndez stadium that day, ended up making the second and It was his turn to recount Luis Díaz’s emotional double. On social networks there were many messages asking to be allowed to narrate the Colombian games.

Does Javier Fernández pull Eduardo Luis?

This Sunday, during the broadcast of the match between Nacional and América, Fernández, who was recounting that match, launched an enigmatic phrase that many interpreted as a taunt both to Carlos Alberto Morales, the narrator of Gol Caracol, and to Eduardo Luis himself.



When the second half was just beginning, Campo Elías Therán, who was commentating on the game, said: “I forgot in the presentation, I apologize, Javier: the official narrator of the Colombian National Team.” To which Fernández responded: “Don’t worry, nothing happens. People know that.”

And then, former goalkeeper Faryd Mondragón, who was also part of the broadcast, got into the conversation: “That is known, that is known.”

The message, apparently, did not go unnoticed by Eduardo Luis, who minutes later wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter): “Life has taught me NOT TO TAKE ANYTHING FOR GRANTED. Everything can change friends…we just have to be ready…I hug my peopleeeeeee…”.

Life has taught me NOT TO TAKE ANYTHING FOR GRANTED.

Everything can change friends…we just have to be ready…

I hug my people… — Eduardo Luis López T (@EduardoLuisFut) November 27, 2023

The fight for the rating continues to be won by Caracol. The data from the most recent match, between Paraguay and Colombia in Asunción, showed that the channel that has traditionally broadcast the National Team’s games outperforms RCN by a ratio of 3 to 1.

