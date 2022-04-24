NAfter trips by numerous top European politicians, a high-ranking US visit is expected in Kyiv on Sunday. “I don’t think it’s a big secret. Tomorrow I will have a meeting with US Secretary of Defense (Lloyd Austin) and Secretary of State (Antony) Blinken,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday. At least eight people, including a three-month-old girl, died in a Russian missile attack on the port city of Odessa, according to Ukrainian sources.

Zelenskyi announced that he would talk to Austin and Blinken about the “list of necessary weapons and the speed of their delivery”. The US ministries initially did not comment on the trips. In the past few weeks, various European heads of government and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have visited Kyiv.

Selenskyj hopes US pressure for arms deliveries from Germany

Zelenskyj said he hoped the US would also support arms deliveries from Germany. “So that they (Germany) start delivering what they have and what they are not using.” In the traffic light coalition, there is pressure from the Greens and FDP on SPD Chancellor Olaf Scholz to expand arms deliveries. On Saturday, the FDP also called for the delivery of heavy weapons from Germany to Ukraine in a resolution at its federal party conference. The country must be supported quickly and effectively in repelling the Russian war of aggression, it said.

Dead in Russian missile attack on Odessa

The Russian military attacked the Ukrainian port city of Odessa on Saturday, which had so far been largely spared from attacks. According to Zelenskyj, seven rockets were initially fired, two of which were intercepted. Among other things, a multi-storey residential building was hit, in addition to eight dead, up to 20 people were injured. The Russian Defense Ministry said it hit a logistics terminal at a military airfield that was storing a “large shipment” of weapons from the US and Europe. According to their own statements, Ukrainian troops intercepted two more cruise missiles on Sunday night.







Selenskyj criticizes Russian filtration camps

In his daily video speech, Zelensky sharply criticized the filtration camps set up by the Russian military in occupied territories. According to the official statement, possible fighters are to be separated from civilians in them. “The honest name for this is different – these are concentration camps. Just as the Nazis built them at the time,” said Zelenskyj. He criticized the fact that Ukrainians from these camps were also being taken to Russia. “Among other things, they are deporting children – in the hope that they will forget where they come from, where their home is.” According to the Ukrainian human rights commissioner Lyudmyla Denisova, 308 Ukrainians were transferred from the badly damaged Mariupol to a city in the Russian Far East, 8000 kilometers away brought.