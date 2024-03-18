Some couples have given up on everything or, perhaps, incredibly find happiness once away from the cameras of C'è Poste per Te

Even though it is nice to see the moment of reconciliation between people who, due to different and unpredictable adversities, meet again after a long time, we cannot expect it to always be like this. TO You've Got Mailthe Mediaset broadcast hosted by Maria De Filippi, stories don't always have such a quick happy ending. Some couples, after choosing to close the envelope in the studio, have let everything go or, perhaps, found happiness once away from the cameras You've Got Mail.

What happened recently is an example of how couples can have a truly unexpected fate. The story of Valeria and Giuseppe had an unpredictable “second half” that surprised all the fans of the program. He had cheated on her and she, during the episode, had decided to close the issue and her relationship without wanting to go back. However, reflecting on Maria De Filippi's words, Valeria subsequently gave Giuseppe a second chance.

However, the situation was more complicated Emanuela and Ivanothey too You've Got Mail. The two met and subsequently fell in love in 2015, and both were busy with other partners at the time. After four years, Emanuela discovered the affair and asked Ivano to leave his wife, something he always promised but which, unfortunately for her, he didn't do.

Emanuela and Ivano, however, started living together, but only on weekends, because Ivano didn't have the courage to confess the truth to his wife. When Emanuela discovered that her deception continued, for her and for her betrayed wife, enraged, she decided to go to Ivano's wife and reveal everything about her to her.

After a difficult period of give-and-take arguments, Ivano has finally decided not to be with his wife. So, he got engaged “in broad daylight” to Emanuela, but it wasn't all so immediate. The two had a long discussion in which Emanuele, in the studies of You've Got Mail, revealed that she no longer trusted him. In the end, however, she was able to find out how the couple resolved, but not only: the wedding of the two will take place on May 25, 2025. Despite Ivano's mistakes, Emanuela found the strength to forgive him. Together they intend to fulfill their dream of love.

There's no denying it, life sometimes reserves unexpected surprises. Even after intense pain like the one suffered due to betrayal, it is possible to find happiness. Maybe, sometimes you also need a push that can come from You've Got Mail.