Mexico.- The Sinaloan singer, Kenya Osbecame a trend in social networks after the influencer focused on the entertainment world, Paul Chagra, disclosed that she had been hospitalized.

Through a video for your TikTok profile, the influencer announced that he had confirmed information that Kenya had had to be hospitalized because he was quite tired and weak.

Reason why the doctors recommended the young artist to stay hospitalized for a few days, because he had to recover and free himself from so much work. Presumably, the reason was the excess of work that he has had in recent weeks.

It should be remembered that Kenia Os recently released her single ‘mine, mine‘ along with its music video and announced the release of its second studio album titled ‘K23’, which will be released within a week.

But that’s not all, the musical promise also has important commitments such as a party in collaboration with TikTok to promote his new album and with luxury guests such as Yeri MUA, Danna Paola, JuanPa Zurita and many more.

So high has been the workload that Kenya has been focused on doing everything well and that has deteriorated her health. So far, the influencer has also not commented on the subject, but according to Pablo, she will do a live broadcast when she recovers to talk to her followers about it.

