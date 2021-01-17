Jorge Almirón did not want to waste time last night with the lamentations. His team was eliminated from the Copa del Rey against a Segunda, Rayo Vallecano, in totally adverse circumstances with regard to planning, team building and game development. The schedule and the setting changed three times and, in addition, two players (Dani Calvo and Nuke Mfulu) joined the injured list where there was already a long list of footballers.

The Elche coach acknowledged that what he experienced “was unpresentable from many sides”, but he preferred to leave this controversy behind so as not to lose focus on what is really important, which is the league game next Tuesday in Valladolid: “It’s difficult to talk. We were surprising during the day, with the change of schedule and venue. We were looking for solutions on the fly and we changed everything. I don’t want to stress that to prepare as best as possible the next match knowing how little time there is for Tuesday; the players understand it and they know it ”.

Elche played with several footballers out of their usual position and ended the match with four players with affiliate files on the field of play, which would have resulted in the expulsion of a professional, the team would have incurred improper alignment. Almirón defended his squad and assured that the context “was hard for them because of the cold and for returning on Sunday to face Tuesday’s day in Valladolid, which is very important and for which there is hardly time”.

Regarding the image of Elche, he pointed out that things were done “quite well, with all the changes that occurred”. “They played 90 minutes quite intense, with centrals that had to be adapted. They did it pretty good guys and I draw conclusions. The bad thing was the injury of Nuke and Dani bald, whom I preferred not to risk because of the ankle. It was a tough defeat and we had to adapt to what we had. The footballers were employed with great humility and integrity ”, he specified.

Almirón insisted that other people from the club must defend the interests of Elche in front of the farce that took place around the tie against Rayo Vallecano: “I am the coach and, even though there are things that I do not agree with, I have to dedicate myself to reassuring the players. Everything that happened is not normal. I try to be in my wardrobe. We were about to leave the hotel and they warned us that it was being postponed, even that it could be played on Sunday. There are people with a responsibility to analyze things better. We came, we played and now we prepare for Tuesday ”. “I don’t want to blur the most important thing that is the league”, Concluded the franjiverde coach with concern.