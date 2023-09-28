Everyone in Alessandria is deeply shocked by what happened yesterday morning in a house in Via Lombroso and in the Michel retirement home in Piazza della Divina Provvidenza. The neighbors of Martino Benzi they cannot explain how such a tragedy could happen, which upset an apparently peaceful family, like so many others.

A bloody Wednesday, the one that took place yesterday Alexandria. In the late morning the police forces intervened in the RSA Michel in Piazza della Divina Provvidenza, after the nuns who manage the structure found two bodies.

The bodies belonged to Carla Schiffia 78-year-old pensioner hospitalized in the facility, found in her room in a pool of her own blood, and to Martino Benzi, the woman’s son-in-law, who had taken his own life in the courtyard, using the same knife previously used to kill the woman.

Once the victims were named, the authorities tried to contact the man’s family. Failing that, they headed to his house and, once inside, found another crime scene.

Monica Berta55 years old, Benzi’s wife, and their 17 year old son Matteothey also lay lifeless, with several stab wounds.

The words of Martino Benzi’s neighbors

It was Martino Benzi, a 67-year-old computer engineer, who carried out the massacre reasons still unknown to the police.

The journalists of Fanpage.it they interviewed i neighbors of man, which of course I absolutely am shocked for what happened to a family that apparently has always been calm.

They led a normal life, some explain. None of them heard anything, nor did they notice any uncomfortable situation in that house.

The tobacconist from the area said that Martino often went to his shop, to buy cigars or to collect shipments, and defined what happened as a ‘bomb‘.

The baker instead said that the 67-year-old had stopped by her house the night before to buy the usual focaccia for his wife. A absolutely normal attitude his, who could never make us think about what he would then do just a few hours later.