“What happened inside the ship?”: The case of Marouan, the missing young man in a ferry from Morocco to Spain

The last time Mohamed spoke with his little brother Marouan El Mokadim, a 18 -year -old Moroccan young man, was 2 and 28 in the morning of April 21, 2024. He returned to Motril after celebrating with his family the Eid Al Fitr, the annual celebration of the end of Ramadan, was the first time he returned to celebrate this tradition next to his family, after having achieved the residence in Spain. From the port of Beni Ansar (Nador) and with his documentation in order, he went up to a Transmediterranean weapons ship (old Naviera Armas) from where he sent videos and spoke on the phone with his family, until his mobile issued the last signal and his trace was lost in the sea.

Since then, almost a year later, Marouan’s family awaits answers that do not arrive and denounce the “institutional obstacles” to those who face in the search for the missing person. “My mother does not leave home, she can’t sleep, constantly asks her son, she cries all the time and lives in deep pain,” says Mohamed, who started a hunger strike on February 10 in front of the headquarters of the Maritime Transport Transmediterranean Transmediterranean weapons company of Beni Ansar, demanding information about the disappearance of his brother during the trip.

The young Marouan had finished his studies in secondary school and began working in the aluminum industry in Morocco, until he decided to go to Spain, through the Alborán Sea Route. He traveled in a small fishing boat from Alhucemas with nine other people, arrived less and spent the first months in a children’s center until he reached the age of majority and obtained a place in one of the guardians offered by the Junta de Andalucía. Some time later he managed to regularize his situation and obtain his residence, at which time he wanted to return home to meet and spend the days of celebration and tradition with his family, his brother details.

Marouan’s trip should have ended in the port of Motril, where he would take a taxi to the protected floor, as he had indicated to his family, but never arrived. A day after leaving Beni Enzar, a relative from Gijón (Asturias), denounced his disappearance before the police, from Morocco, His brother Mohamed also denounced the disappearance before the local authorities of Beni Ansar. Subsequently, as competent bodies of the investigation, the Motril Judicial Police sent the complaint to the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 5 of Granada.

On the day of his disappearance his relatives accompanied him to the port of Nador, where they said goodbye to him before embarking. The young man passed the border control, according to the Moroccan authorities in a police report, which Eldiario.es has accessed. “It was effectively proven that the so -called Marouan El Mokadim, abandoned the Moroccan national territory […] On 04/20/2024, through the port of Beni Desar to Spain, ”collects the document.

The last thing his family knew about Marouan is that he was in the Ferry cafeteria, where the night would spend. I was traveling with an economic ticket and had no cabin. “Eid’s happiness came to share [fiesta de ruptura del ayuno tras el Ramadán] With us. I had no money and I bought him the return ticket for April 20, 2024, ”his brother recalls sadly. Marouan I send videos teaching him the views from the ship. They were the last messages he received from him.

Marouan never came to enter, at least not officially, in Spanish territory along with the rest of the passengers landed in Motril on April 21. In a document sent by the Judicial Police to the Court of Motril, which has accessed eldiario.es, the Spanish authorities confirm that “the missing at no time enters national territory by border post enabled, as stated in the databases of the National Police.”

The young man was traveling with two telephone cards, one Spanish and another Moroccan. Digi, the Spanish company, has confirmed to the Judicial Police that the telephone did not turn on from the night of the disappearance, according to the family’s lawyer to this medium. The lawyer has also initiated the procedures in the Court to request inwi, the Moroccan operator, the geolocation and position of the mobile.

“What was Marouan’s fate during that trip? Where are his personal objects that weighed 20 kilos? ”Asks his brother. His family explains that the young man was traveling with a suitcase and his mobile, although these belongings have not been located either. The family lawyer moved to the Transmediterranean Armas Naviera offices in Granada in search of lost objects, but “according to her staff, she did not record any object related to the Ferry of April 21-22, 2024,” says his defense in a document where he summarizes the steps followed by the family in the search for the missing person.

The court asked the company with the images of the video surveillance system from the boat and the shipping area, in order to locate Marouan, but shipping transmediterranean weapons replied that the cameras were not operational, so they did not have recordings of the trip, explains the family’s lawyer. Contacted by eldiario.es, the company has refused to answer the questions of this medium “When the investigation is open.”

One of the key proceedings to know if Marouan came to get off the ship or does not also go through the images of Motril customs, but it can only be requested through the courts with a power, since the injured party is missing, which prolongs the procedure, explains the lawyer. The family denounces the slowness of the investigation, the “bureaucratic obstacles” and the lack of information almost a year after the facts.

Sources of the Police Headquarters of Granada assure Eldiario.es that “as in all generic cases of disappearance, once the facts were known, the protocol to be followed by the National Police was established.” As they add, “there has been communication with both the embassy and the Moroccan authorities” but decline to answer the questions of this medium because “the case is currently judicialized.”

His brother’s strike

During all these months of search, the brother went to several Moroccan institutions without receiving answers. “I traveled through several cities and called all doors, even in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Rabat. I went to Alhucemas, I sent letters to the province of Alhucemas, to the Ministry of Interior, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to the Royal Cabinet in Rabat and the Moroccan Association of Human Rights, Nador section. Since May, I’ve been looking for. ”





Desperate for the inaction of the authorities, Mohamed El Mokadem, began a hunger strike on February 10 demanding a formal investigation in Morocco about his brother’s disappearance. “I decided to make a hunger and water strike after 10 months of search, and I am willing to intensify my fighting actions,” he says. He spent several days in front of Naviera Armas headquarters in Beni Ansar with the support of local authorities and the Moroccan Human Rights Association (Nador Section). “The local and provincial authorities intervened to negotiate with me on the hunger strike, also providing support,” Mohamed recalls. Finally, the attorney general of the Court of Appeal of Nador intervened and opened an investigation of the facts, ending the 3 -day hunger strike of Marouan’s older brother.

Marouan, like many young Moroccans, grew in an environment where emigration to Europe is believed as one of the opportunities that would lead him to achieve a better future. “We live in an area where we all have the culture of migration, we all think about emigrating. In summer, we see immigrants when they return to Morocco with their cars and in good situation, which reinforces in us the idea of ​​emigrating to Europe, ”says his older brother. He crossed the Route of the Alborán Sea, one of the most dangerous to reach Spain, after the Canary.

However, his disappearance did not happen with a clandestine vessel, but in an official Spanish ship, with his roles in order and his residence in force. Now the uncertainty surrounds the disappearance of this 18 -year -old, who leaves his family trapped in a struggle for answers, that until now, nobody has given them.