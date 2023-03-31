Let’s go through everything that happened in VT1 and VT2 in Australia.

Oh yes, the Australian GP. That’s getting up early. In our race preview you can see that both qualifying and the race start at 07:00. Early, but not impossibly early (unless you are a student).

You may have started with a cup of coffee and a lukewarm bowl of oatmeal full of good tiredness. If you have fallen asleep, we have the summaries and times of the VT1 and VT2 Australia for you here.

First free practice

Last night the drivers drove their laps at 03:30 to 04:30. If you are a seasoned F1fan, you’ll still have a hard time. Not much happened to keep the eyes open.

Some editors fell asleep on their warm keyboards. Albert Park is a street circuit with smooth asphalt. Mercedes and Red Bull performed well, partly thanks to the new parts.

Ferrari and Aston have not yet included any upgrades. Verstappen set the fastest time on softs, Pérez set his fastest time on mediums. Verstappen had many issues with his car, just like Hamilton always had from 2014 to 2020: the transmission and rear brakes are not yet top notch.

Result FP1 GP Australia 2023:

MAX VERSTAPEN (1:18.790) Lewis Hamilton (1:19.223) Sergio Perez (1:19.293) Fernando Alonso (1:19.317) Charles Leclerc (1:19.378) Carlos Sainz (1:19.505) Lando Norris (1:19.536) Pierre Gasly (1:19.646) George Russell (1:19.699) Lance Stroll (1:19.766) Alexander Albon (1:19.766) Oscar Piastri (1:19.777) Nico Hulkenberg (19,806) NYCK DE VRIES (1:19.933) Logan Sargeant (1:20.074) Esteban Ocon (1:20.175) Yuki Tsunoda (1:20.399) Valtteri Bottas (1:20.419) Zhou Guanyu (1:20.569) Kevin Magnussen (1:21.147)

Second free practice

In the second free, the teams tried to drive as many laps as possible on the soft tire as quickly as possible. This in connection with the impending rain. The track temperature was extremely low: about 26 degrees. That will be very different on Sunday, because then it will be warmer and the sun will shine brightly.

Verstappen didn’t finish his fast lap (he went off the gas), otherwise he would probably have been the fastest. It started to rain half way through, so the time was not improved anymore. Drivers did go out to see how the cars on intermediates behaved, but that’s not so much

Result VT2 GP Australia 2023:

Fernando Alonso (1:18.887) Charles Leclerc (19,332) MAX VERSTAPEN (1:19.502) George Russell (1:19.672) Carlos Sainz (1:19.695) Esteban Ocon (1:19.725) Sergio Perez (1:20.083) Lando Norris (1:20.176) Nico Hulkenberg (1:20.194) Pierre Gsly (1:20.206) Yuki Tsunoda (1:20.220) Valtteri Bottas (1:20.312) Lewis Hamilton (1:20.323) Oscar Piastri (1:20.380) Zhou Guanyu (1:20.470) Lance Stroll (1:20.579) NYCK DE VRIES (1:20.600) Alexander Albon (1:21182) Kevin Magnussen (1:21.266)

Logan Sargeant (no time)

