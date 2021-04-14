Uruguay is going through alarming times. The one who was an example of the world in the management of the coronavirus pandemic today has a health system on the brink of collapse, the forecast of more than 1,200 deaths in April, an increasing number of cases and a government that continues to avoid cracking down on mobility.

The pandemic took a long time to reach Uruguay and, for nine months, it remained at more than acceptable figures to the point of being regarded by the rest of the world as an exception. Today it is the fifth country with the most daily deaths per million inhabitants, according to the Our World in Data website.

In addition, it has been the country with the highest number of new cases per million inhabitants in the world for several days. Currently, it accumulates 149,430 positive cases (31,302 active) and 1,595 deaths, far from the 19,399 infections (5,750 active) and 181 deaths registered on December 31, 2020.

Despite this, the president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, still proclaims the so-called “responsible freedom”, accompanied by lukewarm measures such as suspension of face-to-face classes -until May 3- or the closure of gyms and duty-free shops in the city. border with Brazil.

President Luis Lacalle Pou getting vaccinated. Reuters photo

When the trend of daily infections began to rise between February and March, Lacalle Pou announced measures that were to be established until April 12 and they were later extended to 30.

“There is something that is clear: that the measures that have been taken it is very clear that they did not give the expected result,” the deputy of the Colorado Party (PC, center-right) Nibia Reisch tells Efe.

According to the legislator of the ruling coalition – together with the National Party (PN, center-right), the Independent Party (PI, center-left), Cabildo Abierto (CA, right) and the People’s Party (PG, right) -, it is necessary to leave open “only essential shops”, as was done all over the world.

“We know the economic and labor consequences it has, but if this situation is not controlled, in the future the consequences may be greater“, he emphasizes.

Although he acknowledges the efforts of the health authorities, regarding the increase in resources in Intensive Care, he stresses that “a little more restrictive” measures are necessary.

For his part, Daniel Olesker, senator of the Broad Front (FA, left), assures Efe that the current situation is “dramatic and critical” And it has only gotten worse since the announced measures.

“The decision not to take sanitary measures is due to the fact that any tougher regulation measure of mobility requires the imposition of economic resources and this Government has decided that the fiscal It is a priority with regard to health“, emphasizes the opponent.

Deaths announced

From the Executive they put their eye on the fact that the increase is due to the fact that the population did not reduce its mobility and upon arrival of the P1 variant from Brazil.

But the Honorary Scientific Advisory Group (GACH), which advises the Executive on the management of the pandemic, already warned of this situation in its February 7 report, in which it warned that it was necessary to restrict mobility to avoid current levels. circulation of the virus.

The GACH recommended restricting mobility between 00.00 and 06.00 (03.00-09.00 GMT), closing of bars or shops and doing everything possible to maintain school attendance.

Faced with this, the Executive decided not to prohibit circulation, keep shops open, bars open until midnight and schools closed.

The mathematician and member of the GACH Inés Fariello pointed out this Tuesday in Teledoce that, if the current average of deaths is maintained, It is estimated that only in April will exceed 1,200.

For his part, the president of the Uruguayan Society of Intensive Medicine (SUMI), Julio Pontet, emphasizes to Efe that CTIs are experiencing “the worst situation” since the pandemic began, both in occupied beds and in human resources.

Lack of drugs, concern about oxygen, occupation of beds that currently around 77% and high degree of stress, fatigue or staff burnout are just some of the concerns of those who work in the front line of fire seeking to save lives.

Vaccination

Despite the uncontrolled increase, since about half of the new cases have no epidemiological link and that deaths continue to increase, Uruguay has a light at the end of the tunnel in its vaccination plan.

In this regard, the virologist Juan Cristina tells Efe that “the most effective measure” that the country has today is the fastest and most widespread vaccination possible.

Since March 1, when Uruguay began its vaccination plan, 918,118 were inoculated with the first dose of Pfizer or Coronavac and 213,773 with the second. which totals 32.28% of the population.

“In any case, we are in a very worrying situation with stress in the health sector and particularly in intensive medicine, which is really important. I think it is a multifactorial issue,” he considers.

His great concern is that the country reach 70% of those vaccinated to achieve the ‘herd effect’.

“IMHO that’s our only way out beyond continue with non-pharmacological measures“, he concludes.

With this on the table, the truth is that the government’s desire to “shield April” is not achieving the desired effects. More and more souls die alone in hospital beds and the country that set an example to the world in 2020 today cannot find its way.

EFE Agency