The Kuwaiti newspaper, “Al-Qabas,” stated that the dead woman had informed the Interior Ministry’s operations that she had been detained for two months at her home.

According to the local newspaper, Al-Majlis, the security men arrived at the victim’s house and asked the perpetrator to prove that his sister is still alive, to enter the house and slay her before returning to turn himself in.

The incident comes less than 24 hours after the killing of a Kuwaiti youth with a bullet from a security man’s pistol in the same area.

Security sources stated that a young man was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest when he tried to seize the weapon of a security man from the salaries of the Jahra Security Directorate.

The security source said that the Ministry of Interior opened an extensive investigation into the case to reveal all its circumstances, noting that “the General Department of Criminal Investigation is investigating to seize the dead man’s facilities and interrogate him, after listening to the story of the security man, who admitted that while he was on a patrol belonging to Jahra security, he was accompanied by another security man.” They were suspicious of a vehicle with two people inside, as he asked them to stop, but they fled into the Taima area, then got out of their vehicle to enter a closed road, then returned to confront him and his colleague, so he shot in the air to catch them, but one of them managed to escape.

The source added that the security man also stated in his statements that the other person clashed with him, trying to seize his weapon, so a bullet was fired and lodged in his chest, killing him inside the hospital.

The source stated that after searching the vehicle, a number of narcotics were found distributed in bags, in addition to a small scale and drug paraphernalia.