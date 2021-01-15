How could this have happened to Ireland? On December 10, the country still had a corona incidence of only 41 – on January 10 it was suddenly 942.

Such a curve, which rises almost vertically in the number of cases, has not yet existed in any country. Researchers and government officials around the world are therefore looking to Ireland with concern.

Last but not least, Angela Merkel: The Chancellor is “extremely concerned”. In the federal government, the new and probably 40 percent more contagious coronavirus variant B.1.1.7 is suspected to be behind the explosive increase. And that’s exactly why Merkel is considering massive tightening of lockdowns in Germany, including shutting down public transport.

One wants to avoid a fatal situation like in Ireland in any case – even if the apex could already have been reached after the vertical ascent. According to the interactive Tagesspiegel map, the seven-day incidence in Ireland recently fell again:

on January 1st at 194

on January 5th at 513

on January 10th at 942

on January 12th at 871

on January 13th at 783

on January 14th at 729

The pure new infections may fall. However, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), it will be “well into February” in Ireland before hospitals are able to treat a larger number of non-Covid patients again. The health system is facing overload, the limit for the intensive care unit has been reached.

With the “Nphet” one hopes that the recent decline in new infections will also lead to relief in the hospitals. The number of Covid-19 patients could fall from currently almost 1,800 to 800 or even 650 by the end of January – “if things go well”. And the number of corona intensive care patients will drop from the current high of 169 back to 120 or even 100. If the recent drop in the number of cases actually continues.

“Our teams work around the clock,” said Paul Reid of the Health Service Executive at a press conference. It’s a race against time to save lives in all of our hospitals. “

And what part of the Irish horror scenario does the new variant have? According to “Nphet”, it now accounts for almost half of all samples genetically sequenced in Irish laboratories – 46 percent. She is on the way to becoming the dominant tribe. It was first detected in Great Britain. It was from there that around 1500 passengers arrived at Dublin Airport over the holidays alone.

The new variant may well have acted as an accelerator – but in connection with the opening of public holidays in the previously relatively hard-sealed country. Conversely, this Christmas traffic may have accelerated the spread of the new variant. “There were all these people who are close together in heated indoor rooms, and then the new variant was thrown into the mix,” explains Karina Butler, Chair of the Irish Times’ National Immunization Advisory Committee.

And she adds a story from the area of ​​anecdotal evidence: In the run-up to Christmas, she reserved a table for a meal with her husband in a restaurant. But when she got to the restaurant, she found the dining area overcrowded and poorly ventilated. “It wasn’t a good environment so we left,” she says. Butler would have been the exception.

Lots of people together, and then the high mobility – the data from Ireland show that Merkel’s worries about infections in buses and trains are justified: the traffic there could be one of the main causes of the Corona vertical takeoff.

Their boss Tony Holohan presented the results of the National Public Health Emergency Team at a press conference this week. Accordingly, the mobility of people on the way to the shops or to leisure activities, but also the traffic in general, rose to a level that had not existed since the time before the pandemic.

Some people, according to Holohan, “pretended nothing happened.”

Philip Nolan, chairman of the epidemiological modeling group at “Nphet”, also sees the excessive mobility as a major problem. According to his results, it was almost as high in December as it was in summer – much higher than during the April lockdown.

And he focuses on another aspect that is also hotly debated in Germany: the home office. Turning to Ireland, Nolan warns that the possibility of more people “drifting” back to work is a “real risk”.

There are also two other factors that do not only apply to Ireland or Germany. One is the cold weather that drives people into their homes. This allows aerosols to spread more easily. Mike Ryan, who is from Ireland, sums up the other. The emergency aid coordinator of the World Health Organization (WHO) says: The people are now simply “dulled” by Corona.