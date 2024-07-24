The U-23 selection of Argentina He made his debut in his debut match in the Olympic Games where it integrates the B Group next to Morocco, Iraq and UkraineThe first presentation kicked off this Wednesday, July 24 at 10:00 a.m. (Argentine time) against the Moroccans at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium, with the tie 2 to 2 at the last minute of the “Albiceleste” team, after being down 2-0.
The team led by Javier Mascherano, who has one point, will now have to quickly focus on what will be their next match, with Iraq as their rival.
However, so much has happened during this first match that it is worth reviewing what happened. The goals were scored by Giuliano Simeone and Cristian Medina.
There was an invasion of the pitch, bottles and stun grenades. at the end of the first match of the Argentine under-23 team at the Olympic Games in France, when they managed to equalise in the final minutes against Morocco, which was winning 2-0.
The situation got heated when the referee decided to add 15 minutes of extra time in the second half, when the match was 2-1 and Argentina was frequently reaching the goal.
There were already fans entering the field, especially Moroccan fans and also a child wearing an Argentine shirt who went to ask Julián Álvarez for a photo, which he did not hesitate to give him.
After Medina’s agonizing 2-2, the Argentine players and coaching staff celebrated when Thunder bombs fell onto the field, alongside players like “Spider”, who was quickly removed from that area, and headed to the locker room with the rest of his teammates, in order to be protected.
After several minutes, the organization confirmed that Argentina’s goal was valid (they called offside for Amione) and that the match was over, with the score at 2-2.
