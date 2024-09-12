After a post that worried all his fans, Elizabeth Gregoraci she returned to inform her community on social media, revealing new anecdotes about her health conditions. The woman also told of a very sweet gesture that her son Nathan Falco would have made towards her.

Here are the words of the beautiful showgirl.

Elisabetta Gregoraci and the post on Instagram

Yesterday the beautiful presenter Elizabeth Gregoraci has published a post on social media after several days spent in silence. The calabrese showgirl she actually appeared on social media, posting a photo of her arm with a drip.

She then said that she had been hospitalized in the hospital and that she had to unplug from everything to dedicate herself to her health. The woman then made it known that she needed the support of all her fans to obtain positive energy which will allow her to feel better.

According to the presenter, there comes a point when our bodies give us the bill, especially when we stop taking care of ourselves and end up neglecting ourselves. Luckily, she also added that it is nothing serious and that thanks to the well-deserved rest will return to the scene stronger than before.

The showgirl’s clarifications and her son’s gesture

After this post which has caused all his fans to worry quite a bit, Elizabeth Gregoraci has decided to take a few more hours of well-deserved rest. A little while ago, however, he decided to update everyone by talking about what happened and reassuring the most sensitive souls. Elizabeth Gregoraci Good morning, I wanted to thank you for the many beautiful messages that you have, that you are sending me. I wanted to tell you that everything is slowly falling into place and I am very happy about this. I send you a big kiss.

Once again the woman did not waste time in explaining. She only spoke of a clear improvement that has been watching her for a few days now. Needless to say, the Calabrian beauty has decided to share with her fans a very sweet gesture that her son Nathan Hawk he would have decided to do with her. When the boy learned that his mother would be hospitalized, he decided to bring her some flowers. An unexpected but truly welcome gesture.