Kolkata: During BJP’s ‘Nabanna March’, there was a clash between party workers and West Bengal Police on Thursday. To disperse the protesters, the police had to release tear gas shells, sprayed water on them and even used sticks.

An alleged video has surfaced during this clash. In the video, the police is seen beating a Sikh security guard posted under the protection of BJP leader Priyangu Pandey. The turban of Sikh security guard Balwinder Singh opens during the beating.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh has shared the video of this fight and has demanded action against the guilty policeman from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. BJP is aggressive about this incident.



Plz have a look into this matter @MamataOfficial this isnt done ???????? https://t.co/mKrbQhn1qy – Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 9, 2020

In charge of BJP in West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya tweeted that security personnel Balwinder Singh was beaten on the road by the West Bengal Police and humiliated his turban, he is a capable soldier! He has also done several military courses! The humiliation of such brave people is sad in Mamta Raj. Such policemen should be punished!

Explain that BJP workers marched towards ‘Nabanna’ over the alleged deteriorating state of law and order in the state. During this time many parts of Kolkata and Howrah were affected. The police dispersed the crowd. Many policemen, including many BJP leaders and workers, were also injured during this period.

Officials said that over 100 BJP supporters were detained for violating the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA). The act prohibits the gathering of more than 100 people and holding political rallies due to the Kovid-19 epidemic.

