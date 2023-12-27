You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The celebration of Everton's goal against Manchester City.
The world champion debuts his title this Wednesday at Goodison Park.
Manchester City is back in the Premier League this Wednesday, five days after winning the first orbital title in its history, by beating Fluminense 4-0 in the final of the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia.
The team led by Josep Guardiola is looking for a victory as a visitor against Everton, who is fighting to avoid relegation due to a sanction for failing to comply with Financial Fair Play.
Before the game, City was in fifth place in the Premier League, with 34 points, eight behind the leader, Liverpool, but with two games pending, the one from last weekend and the one that was due to be played this Wednesday.
However, the premiere of the world title showed a rare double error by Manchester City, which allowed Everton to go ahead on the scoreboard.
There were 28 minutes when Bernardo Silva lost control of the ball and generated an attack from the local team. The Spaniard Rodri came to cut off the advance, but ended up enabling Dwight McNeil, who ended up enabling Jack Harrison to score the 1-0 score.
The match continues at this time at Goodison Park. Phil Foden found the equalizer in the 52nd minute, with a shot from outside the area.
SPORTS
