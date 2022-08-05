Brunella Horna She lived, in recent days, one of the happiest moments next to her now fiancé, former congressman Richard Acuña, who asked her to marry him in an ostentatious ceremony, and she ended up accepting. However, the driver was consulted by her partner Edson Dávila, “Giselo”, for the absence of the engagement ring that her boyfriend gave her.

“Your ring? You worry me (…) that’s how Melissa started,” Dávila began to question, and then Ethel Pozo continued: “What happened? You forget several days”. Before her questions, Horna had to give the real reason why, since Saturday the 30th, she no longer wears the jewel that was given to her in the marriage proposal she had.

“It was not my size”

“Since Saturday I haven’t had my ring… no, I didn’t lose it, I didn’t sell it. What happens is that Richard made the wrong size, he bought a larger size and I just took advantage of my trip (to Miami) and left it there, in the same store where he bought it, so that it fits me and I don’t fall, “explained the former reality girl.

Brunella Horna is already planning the date and place of her wedding with former congressman Richard Acuña.

Although the adjustments of her new ring are already being made, it was very striking that the person who is going to pick it up will not be Richard Acuña, but Brunella’s mother. “My mom is coming right now (from Miami) and she brings it,” she said.

Who would be best man at Brunella and Richard’s wedding?

Brunella Horna spoke with More Shows about her upcoming wedding with Richard Acuna. The host of América Televisión did not hesitate to reveal that the brother of the former congressman, César Acuña Jr., has been chosen to be the godfather of her marriage. “He introduced us, so he’s obviously going to be the best man. Zoe (her niece) is going to be the bridesmaid, ”added the model.

Brunella hit ‘Coyote’ with a stick

The presenter of “America today” had no contemplation when commenting on the case of infidelity by Julio ‘Coyote’ Rivera towards his wife, Lorena Cárdenas, a subject that was widely discussed in the program that she hosts.

Brunella Horna was shocked after the protection of "Coyote" Rivera in the Magaly Medina program.

“Is there a faithful soccer player?” asked Horna Bocanegra, who was later remembered by her peers for the friendship she has with Beto da Silva and Ivana Yturbe, to which the model replied: “Poor you (Beto)”, in case he was unfaithful at some point to Yturbe.