Dayanita, since her departure from “JB en ATV”, has become a character that generates headlines due to various controversies, among which her distance from Milechi, a rising comic actress, from “La casa de la Comedia”, which is now Frequent guest on the Jorge Benavides program. Curiously, in the beginning, both artists were close friends and helped each other, until one discovered that the other had betrayed her.

YOU CAN SEE: Milechi tells why he does not have a close relationship with his mother: “She abandoned me at the age of 11”

What happened between Milechi and Dayanita?

milechi He affirmed that the good chemistry with Dayanita Show in the sketches of “La casa de la comedia” does not mean that they are friends. “We are super professionals. When we’re in front of a camera, we’re like sisters. In our work we do not mix the enmity that we have ”, he indicated in“ On the sixth day ”.

However, he stressed that, when the lights go out, each one goes their own way, and that despite the long hours of recording, there are frictions that remain unresolved. As happened on the set of “Send whoever is in charge” on June 19, when Dayanita preferred to leave the set when Milechi’s presence was announced.

However, the relationship between the two was not always tense. Milechi held Dayanita in high esteem and recognized that she helped her a lot, at her time. “She was my sister”, he said in “On the sixth day”. Similarly, in an interview with the street comedian Koki Santa Cruz, she said that they both met through Chola Anita (Ana Lucía Solier Rojas) and her husband, “Sapito” (Temis Tapullima).

When Milechi met Dayanita, the former member of “JB en ATV”, she immediately offered her to do tiktoks together, with the aim of getting more followers on social networks.

YOU CAN SEE: What is the age difference between Danny Rosales and Dayanita, and what kind of relationship do they have?

Why did Milechi and Dayanita distance themselves?

Dayanita was the one who broke Milechi’s trust. “She got into a relationship with the boy I liked. I was dying for him and she got involved”. As she explained, she discovered the infidelity through a text message.

“I was with my boy, lying on his chest and the notification from the Dayanita Show arrived, and the message to meet. Before that, they warned me: ‘Don’t introduce her to Dayana because she’s a saw.’ I didn’t believe it until it happened to me.”. Milechi assured that he talked with his partner, but he continued to feel anger at the betrayal. “From there I cut ties,” he concluded.

YOU CAN SEE: Dayanita: comic actress reveals how much she will charge to subscribe to her Onlyfans page

How much does Dayanita charge for subscribing to her OnlyFans?

Dayanita is a comic actress who has diversified her income by working on television with “JB en ATV” for many years and doing her street shows in various parts of Peru. However, a few months ago she withdrew from Jorge Benavides’ production and had to look for opportunities in other channels. In the same way, she said that she is about to open her OnlyFans to delight her followers.

A few weeks ago, he appeared on “Hoy es domingay” and one of the reporters asked him if he would charge $100 for his fans to see his photos. Given this, the artist stated and specified: “It’s that I’m going to make content for ladies and gentlemen. That’s why I’m charging the extra. It’s true“.

YOU CAN SEE: Does Milechi intend to leave ‘JB’? Comedian does not rule out entering “El reventonazo” and being with Dayanita

Does ‘Milechi’ have no problem working with Dayanita?

The comedian known as ‘milechi’ He rose to fame when the producer Jorge Benavides invited him to demonstrate his talent in the program directed by “JB en ATV”. This occurred when the popular Dayanita was removed from space. Apparently, this was one of the factors that favored the enmity between the two artists, who worked together recording for the YouTube channel “the house of comedy“.

However, the channel 9 actress has said that she would have no problem working with her still partner, even though she assured that she started dating the boy he liked. She made this clear when the program “america shows” he interviewed her: “The doors should never be closed. There are rumors out there, it’s ringing out there“.

#happened #Milechi #Dayanita #estranged