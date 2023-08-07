And the Spanish sports newspaper “Marca” reported that Felipe Martins uttered unkind words towards Messi.

Video footage showed a physical collision between Messi and Orlando City defender, Uruguayan Cesar Araujo, in the 83rd minute of the match.

After that, a violent verbal exchange broke out between Messi and another player in the team, the Brazilian Felipe Martins, which made the latter a target for criticism from the American media.

The player defends himself

Then Martins came out to defend himself. He said, “This is a natural part of the match,” considering that what was said in front of Messi ended on the field.

He added, “All players must accept what is happening on the field and not expect special treatment because of their names or status.”

He continued, “People think I am causing problems, but there are things that happen in matches and they stay there.”

He said, “I respect all players, and Messi or anyone else will not be a reason to standardize my way of doing things.”

He added that what he did was “protecting a member of his team who did nothing.”

The match, which comes within the 16th round of the domestic league, ended with Inter Miami defeating Orlando City 3-1.

Messi scored two of the three goals for his team.