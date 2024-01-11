A few days before the start of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 tournament, a new scandal broke out within Cruz Azul. According to numerous reports from journalists who cover this source, Martín Anselmi, new coach of the Machine, and Juan Escobar, captain of the team, were involved in a strong discussion.
The confrontation between both parties, according to a report by Adrián Esparza Oteo, from the TUDN network, was due to the fact that the new coach was not going to guarantee ownership to the Paraguayan defender.
During the last couple of days, several versions have emerged regarding the future of Juan Escobar. Some journalistic versions indicated that the coach and the defender had spoken and resolved things after meeting.
Escobar even published a message through his social networks in which he implied that he had reached an understanding with Anselmi: “United we are stronger. At 100 to 20 a partner would say. Let's go with everything, Azul, for what coming”.
However, the most recent reports indicate the opposite.
Reporter León Lecanda, from the ESPN network, announced that Escobar will not remain in the ranks of Cruz Azul for the tournament that is about to begin and that the board is already looking for a new destination for him.
The decision, according to this report, was made by Martín Anselmi and Iván Alonso. The board of the Celeste Machine would be willing to release Escobar for definitive sale, exchange or on loan with an option to purchase.
This information reveals that Escobar showed a “challenging” attitude and insulted his coach after he decided to send him to the substitute bench for the debut in Clausura 2024.
Escobar would have gone so far as to accuse Anselmi of doing business with players and wanting to get rid of the current foreigners on the squad in order to bring in others and gain an economic advantage.
The Paraguayan winger arrived at Cruz Azul for the 2019 Apertura tournament and quickly became a key player for the club. In total he played 163 games with the Machine.
Escobar won a Mexican Super Cup, the 2021 Liga MX Clausura title, a Campeón de Campeones and the League Super Cup.
