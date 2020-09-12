Highlights: Biggest meeting at Bihar CM’s residence regarding Bihar elections

Nitish Kumar, JP Nadda, Lalan Singh, Sanjay Jaiswal, Bhupendra Yadav, Sushil Kumar Modi attended the meeting

In this churning which lasted about 55 minutes, seat sharing and electoral strategy were discussed for the upcoming assembly elections.

BJP will play the responsibility of persuading LJP and JDU will satisfy us

Patna

The biggest political meeting of the state took place at the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar before the Bihar assembly elections. In this meeting, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP National President JP Nadda, JDU MP Lallan Singh, State President Sanjay Jaiswal, Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, many big leaders of both parties have participated. In this churning which lasted about 55 minutes, there has been talk about seat sharing and electoral strategy for the upcoming assembly elections. Sources say that during this time the two leaders also talked about removing LJP’s displeasure.

It is being told that the meeting between the leaders of both parties took place in a very cordial atmosphere. Sources say that the president of JDU and BJP together have resolved the matter regarding LJP. However, a formal announcement is yet to be made. It is believed that both JDU and BJP are not in a mood to tamper with the winning combination of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Leaders of both parties agree that JDU, BJP, LJP and we are constituent parties in NDA. Together these four parties will contest the Bihar assembly elections. However, after the meeting at the CM residence, neither of the two parties refused to say anything on it.

Manjhi and Chirag will agree with this formula!

Sources say that it has been decided between JDU and BJP that the two parties will split half-and-half in 243 assembly seats. Accordingly, one party will get 122 seats and the other 121 seats. After this, BJP will give ticket to LJP from its quota seat and JDU to its CM seat Jitan Ram Manjhi. However, the official statement on whether this formula has been finalized yet or not is yet to come.

BJP will be responsible for persuading Chirag

Sources say that it has been decided in the meeting between Nadda and Nitish that BJP will bear the responsibility of satisfying Chirag. Actually, Chirag Paswan wants to field his candidates for 43 seats in the assembly. Chirag attacks Chief Minister Nitish to maintain pressure in the alliance. In response, Jeetan Ram Manjhi is openly attacking Chirag and his father Ram Vilas Paswan.

One thing to note in this entire development is that the leaders of both JDU and LJP are making statements in the media that their alliance is with BJP. In such a situation, it is clear that it is the responsibility of the BJP to harmonize between the two parties. However, only after formal announcement on seat sharing will be clear how Chirag Paswan will be satisfied.