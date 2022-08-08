Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They were secretly married last July, a union that shook international entertainment with their stay in Las Vegas. A short time later, the photos of the couple on their honeymoon went around the world, and now it is said that both are separated by mutual agreement.

The fans of the newlyweds wonder what happened to them and why they are no longer together. According to the Hollywood Life portal, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck agreed to distance themselves for their own good.

When did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married?

Last Saturday, July 16, the couple secretly married in the city of Las Vegas, and obtained a marriage license in Clark County. The legal document was leaked on social networks and reached the media. Something curious about it was that the artist’s followers were surprised to see that she can also be called Jennifer Affleck.

This would be the record of the marriage of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Photo: David Mack/Twitter

A few hours later, the first photos of the couple went viral, in which they can be seen very happy and wearing the suits they wore at the wedding.

First photos from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding. Photo: On the Jlo

How was your honeymoon?

The honeymoon of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck was one of the most commented by netizens, not because of the places where they walked, but because of the photographs that the paparazzi took of the Batman interpreter. These images went viral and, in many cases, were the target of international memes.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are enjoying their honeymoon in Paris. Photo: @dramaforthegirl/Twitter

Ben Affleck asleep during his honeymoon with JLo. Photo: capture Twitter

Why did you break up?

After the happy honeymoon, rumors began about an estrangement between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. A source close to the couple contacted Hollywood Life and said that the couple wants to keep the flame of love alive and that is why they decided to move away for a while.

“They are convinced that being separated will help them focus on their professional careers, earn more money and miss each other more strongly,” he revealed to the aforementioned portal.

“They are convinced that being apart will help them focus on their professional careers, earn more money and miss each other more strongly. They are always talking, texting and video calling each other when they are apart at work. And the time they spend away from each other makes getting together again that much better,” she added.