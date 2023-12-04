The 3-3 draw between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, on matchday 14 of the Premier League with Arsenal as the only leader, was one of the great matches in the most exciting league on the planet, with the Argentine Giovani Lo Celso being the protagonist first for his exquisite definition to make the partial 2-2, and then for colliding with Erling Haaland when the match had already ended.
In the 94th minute, the Norwegian beast received the ball with its back to try to make a last counterattack for the citizen team: Emerson Royal went to sweep, it hit the centre-forward’s leg but the play continued and Haaland put it to Jack Grealish’s hand. on hand to try to win the match in the last one. However, referee Simon Hooper decided to stop the match to caution the Brazilian and did not let the advantage rule run, a terrifying mistake by the judge.
Once the commitment is completed, the Android He shook hands with Hooper and the linesmen before heading to the locker room, visibly angry at the ruling that had just hurt him.
The Norwegian let his hair down and He bumped Giovani Lo Celsowho, far from remaining motionless, turned and faced the forward, starting a clash that was captured by the cameras and then stopped by the Welshman Brennan Johnson, but which quickly went viral on social networks and today, a day after the fact, continues being highly commented on by users, who exchange opinions about what happened.
Minutes later, the blonde appeared on social networks to follow his claim. “Wtf (What the fuck in Spanish)”, wrote in X in response to the video of the jugasda in question. His father and representative, Alfie Haalandalso participated with his response: “Terrible”.
