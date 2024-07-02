What happened between De Bruyne and Tancredi Palmeri: “Stupid”, the Belgian’s response after France-Belgium

“Kevin, does it hurt you that the golden generation didn’t reach a final once again?” asks the Italian reporter in the mixed zone at the end of the match, Tancredi Palmeri to captain De Bruyne.

A journalistic question that opens up a reflection on the results of the Belgian national team in recent years: the excellent third place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, quarterfinals in Brazil in 2014 and elimination in the groups in Qatar 2022. At European level, we remember the quarterfinals with elimination by Wales in 2016 and those against Italy (later champions) at Euro 2020. Before, as mentioned, this exit in the round of 16 against Mbappé’s France in the continental tournament currently taking place in Germany. A national team that has produced talented players with a great international profile, that has had ups and downs, moments of great football and disappointments, without however managing to achieve a great victory in a European or world competition.

“What is the golden generation?”, asks the Manchester City midfielder. “And yours”, the journalist replies.

“Kevin, does it hurt that the golden generation didn’t reach a final once again?”@KevinDeBruyne : “What is a golden generation?” Me: “Yours”. DeBruyne: “And you say that France, England, Spain, Germany have no golden generation?… stupid”. Well.

THEY DID ACHIEVE A FINAL pic.twitter.com/7LghJSTNQe — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 1, 2024

The Belgian replies “You say that France, England, Spain and Germany don’t have a golden generation?”. Then De Bruyne closes and leaves, but whispers a “Fool” which is intercepted by the cameras of Marca as he leaves the interview area.

“Why didn’t the golden generation of Belgium gain anything?”, they asked De Bruyne after falling into the #Euro2024 “Do you think that France, England, Spain and Germany do not have a golden generation?” he replied… and the journalist was called out in annoyance.



pic.twitter.com/qERCmLMf1Z — MARCA (@marca) July 1, 2024



