Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio are two of the most important Mexican divas in Latin music. They have achieved great success in their careers and now, thanks to their tour together, we remember the controversy that surrounded them in the 90s and that was one of the most commented topics in its time.

The love triangle between the two Latin singers and Erik Rubin started when the Queen of Hearts He said on national television that the golden girl “her boyfriend had lowered” causing a stir in Aztec lands.

How did the controversy between Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio begin?

It all started when Erik Rubín went out with Pauline Rubio. He confessed how in love he was with her at that time, but the problem was that the interpreter had a boyfriend and it was not in his plans to end the romance.

“Paulina, after being friends, we were something else, I was about 18 or 19 years old. So, Pau and I started to have our connection, but she had a boyfriend and I got really fucked up. Paulina told me that her boyfriend was a motherfucker and that she couldn’t send him to hell ”, Said the actor in an interview with the ‘Golden Scorpion’.

Paulina Rubio had an affair with Erik Rubín in the 90s. PHOTO: Instagram / TVNotas

Romance of Erik Rubín with Alejandra Guzmán

After this, the singer also decided to try a relationship next to Alejandra Guzman. At first the romance was not very serious, but finally the relationship became formal.

So, Paulina reappeared in the life of the former member of Timbiriche, telling him that she was already a single woman and that they could finally be together, but Rubín rejected her and stayed with Guzmán.

Back with the Golden Girl?

But the thing would not stop there, but, despite his initial reaction, Erik Rubín ended up returning with Paulina Rubio, causing Alejandra’s fury.

“Of course, at that time I started going out with Erik and then he lowered it for me because they were still in Timbiriche and I was beginning to be famous,” Guzmán told Despierta América in 1991.

Alejandra Guzmán also had an affair with Erik Rubín in the 90s. PHOTO: Instagram / Alejandra Guzmán fanclub

In the midst of controversy, Alejandra Guzmán released the song “Hey, güera” , which is part of the album Flor de papel. And, as an answer, Paulina premiered the single “Mío”.

Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio: does the rivalry continue?

In July of last year, the daughter of Enrique Guzmán told details of that commented love triangle.

“I went out with him for about two months, until I found out that he was dating Paulina, again. And there I told the producer, and he made me ‘Hey, güera’. She put ‘that man is mine’, something like that. The same producer, look, what he copies… Yes it hurt me, I don’t like being unfaithful and less with a famous ”, confessed the interpreter of “Eternally beautiful”.

The Golden Girl has also commented on the controversy, saying: “Alejandra and I have known each other since we were children. She is four or five years older than me, she is older than me. I like the truth, but in war and in love all is fair”.

More than 30 years after the scandal, Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio decided to end their rivalry and currently present their show “Perrísimas”, with which they will tour more than 20 cities in the United States.