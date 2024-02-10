Saturday, February 10, 2024
What happened behind the scenes during the failed formation

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 10, 2024
in World Europe
What happened behind the scenes during the failed formation

The formation is back to square one now that Pieter Omtzigt of NSC has indicated that he will not continue with the formation talks. Things went wrong with finances and with pieces that were not delivered on time, but it soon became clear that the tension at the formation table had become so great that Omtzigt no longer saw any benefit in collaboration.

In The Hague Affairs, Philip de Witt Wijnen and Lamyae Aharouay reconstruct the formation failure. You will hear what preceded Omtzigt's decision not to discuss his (possible) reasons for that decision, and about the role of informant Ronald Plasterk. And we discuss how things will proceed now that this phase in the formation has finally been completed.

Guests:
Lamyae Aharouay and Philip de Witt Wijnen
Presentation:
Guus Valk
Editorial & production:
Iris Verhulsdonk and Ignace Schoot
Edit:
Jeroen Jaspers
Photo:
Bart Maat

