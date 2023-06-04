“Fake profile“, the Pablo Illanes series on Netflix, told us how Camila (Carolina Miranda) met her prince charming, Fernando Castell, on a dating app. After an idyllic relationship, she decides to surprise him and ends up trapped in paradise. Four months later, she discovers that their entire relationship was a lie and her world turns 180 degrees.

The Colombian production has been quite a surprise for the streaming platform. Not only was it positioned as one of the most viewed, but it has left fans wanting more after that heart-stopping ending.

What happened at the end of “Fake Profile”?

As we saw in “Fake profile“, Camila discovers that Fernando has a wife, Ángela Ferrer, and two children. She moves to his real residence to unmask him, but ends up seduced again. After this, the infidel’s family discovered the truth on their own thanks to the security cameras. safety of Pedro Ferrer, the patriarch who seeks to free his family from their respective partners and keep his legacy out of the wrong hands.

Ángela’s father had discovered Miguel’s deception some time ago and hired the protagonist to unmask Fernando. She refused to believe that her relationship was a lie, but she accepted the offer because she needed the money to release her mother from jail. In addition, she paid Inti to separate her son Adrián from her fiancé Cristóbal Balboa, who turns out to be Ángela’s lover.

Will “False Profile” have season 2?

At the moment there is no official statement from Netflixbut the fans are already asking for one Season 2 of “False Profile” despite the fact that the main plots have already been closed. It only remains to wait for production updates and trust that the success of the series will be enough for the streaming service to renew the show with more deliveries.

Carolina Miranda stars in “False Profile”. Photo: Netflix

