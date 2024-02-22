The much-announced meeting of the Arbitration Commission with the members of the executive committee of the Colombian Football Federation, following the repeated errors of the judges and the shadow of possible manipulation of match results, It did not leave, at least for now, any substantive measure.

The meeting was attended by the president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramón Jesurún, who returned from Dubai (Arab Emirates), where the Beach Soccer World Cup is held, in which the National Team was eliminated in the first phase, without scoring a point.

The former referee and analyst José Borda assured that Jesurún, in the meeting, supported the work of the Technical Commission, headed by Ímer Machado.

NOTHING HAPPENED

The Arbitration Commission met with the president of the @FCF_Official to deal with the terrible problem of Colombian arbitration and restructure the Technical Commission led by Imer Machado; NOTHING HAPPENED, Machado continues and the scandals will continue, Jesurún supports him pic.twitter.com/KB3eQwycUl — joseborda (@joseborda1) February 22, 2024

Journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez revealed that some shock measures are going to be taken to try to prevent a repeat of the serious failures of recent days.

There will be a “strong hand on those who make flagrant mistakes, removing those who are not performing,” according to Vélez.

However, At the meeting, the version that circulated this week was not confirmed, in which it was stated that Heider Castro and Mauricio Mercado, the two judges who were in charge of the VAR in the questioned match between Envigado and América, were going to be definitively separated from the panel. arbitral.

In that match, neither the VAR nor the central referee, Ferney Trujillo, noticed an obvious maximum penalty in favor of América. On the other hand, they did punish a dubious play in favor of Envigado.

❌ PENALTY ERA: In the Envigado vs América match, a maximum penalty was omitted in favor of the “Scarlatas” around minute 10 of the first half. The striker gains position, and Felipe Jaramillo kicks at the wrong time. The same player from Envigado takes his head lamenting. pic.twitter.com/64UVRHFN5k — The VAR Central (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) February 18, 2024

According to Vélez, they will establish “mechanisms of conversation, dialogue, scrutiny and conviction” to try to avoid mistakes.

The measure consists of multiplying meetings to have a “direct and fluid conversation” with the referees. Until now, the Commission meets once a week. Now, the idea is to do it as many times as necessary.

Betancur, to the Copa Libertadores U-20

On the other hand, Conmebol appointed one of the most questioned international referees of recent times, Carlos Betancur, from Valle, as Colombia's representative in the U-20 Copa Libertadores.

Betancur was the judge in charge of the second leg of the 2023 Colombia Cup final, in which he took a legitimate goal from Millonarios.

The Valle del Cauca judge was not appointed again for the rest of the year due to what happened, but he reappeared in 2024: he has had three matches as a central referee and another three as VAR.

