Although for many consumers it is best to buy products in markets to check the accuracy of the grams, thus being sure that everything is correct, a Bodega Aurrera customer went viral, after exposing that at using a scale, he realized that the product had less than what was stated on the packaging, For this reason, the company founded by Jerónimo Arango has already positioned itself in this regard.

Although it is unknown if the scale is in correct operation, since there is a possibility that it was manipulated, however, the client was shocked by revealing that Bodega Aurrera placed a product of its brand, supposedly with the smallest amount of grams according to what is stated on the packaging.

The convenience store in Mexico created in 1970 usually stands out among its competitors for its low prices, which is why consumers are shocked by revealing what they can find from clearance sales, sales, or discounts, however, this time a customer caught everyone’s attention. , because allegedly, after purchasing a product in the store, he found that the weight of the product was different from that indicated on the packaging.

Therefore, he decided to verify the accuracy of the purchase with a scale, so he took photographs and spread it on social networks on his ‘Pakito_con_K’ account, which is why it immediately went viral.

In the publication, Javier placed the images of the Aurrera brand sugar bag, followed by placing in the description: “Now not only in the market, even to buy in the supermarket You have to take a scale and verify that they are giving you full weight.”

Given this, the current Mexican subsidiary of the American retail corporation was present by stating: “We are sorry for what happened, could you share more details with us via DM, please. We remain attentive. We are here to help you!”

Given this, the customer to take additional measures to ensure that they received the appropriate amount of product after paying for it, He tagged the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office to react to the matter.

Accurate product weights are essential for both consumers and retailers. as consumers trust that they are receiving the right amount of product for their money.

It should be noted that consumers have the right to contact the store’s customer service or the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO) in Mexico to find a solution when it comes to products that do not meet accuracy expectations.