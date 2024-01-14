













This value is the highest that the company founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen has reached in its history. This is how it surpasses the company founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne.

While Microsoft is at $2.89 billion, Apple is currently at $2.87 billion. For more than a year the second was the most valuable but it is not the first time that the company based in Redmond, Washington, has achieved it.

It also achieved it in 2018 and 2021, which means that investors trust its value and that is why its share price is rising. All due to correct and careful decisions.

Analysts point out that Microsoft shares rose in value because the company has shown a lot of interest in Artificial Intelligence. It is one of the companies that has given the greatest support to OpenAI, responsible for the popular chatbot ChatGPT.

On the other hand, Apple is suffering from the lower demand for the iPhone, especially from China. This country is suffering a slowdown in its economy after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it is not the only thing, since Apple is still facing increasingly tough competition from Huawei. Analyst DA Davidson made things very clear when he said it was inevitable that Microsoft would overtake Apple.

The reason is that the first '[…]'is growing faster and has more benefit from the generative AI revolution'. At first glance it seems that this trend will continue throughout 2024.

