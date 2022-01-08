In the late 1990s and early 2000s, various female television hosts made a name for themselves among the public for the content of their shows. Not only that, but they connected so much with their viewers that they managed to enchant them with their charisma. One of them was Monica Zevallos, who was in front of the remembered spaces.

The 53-year-old former presenter was a figure of Monica and It is worth dreaming. Both productions started in Panamericana TV and then they continued on Latin. As it is remembered, his second program was very successful, since it fulfilled the desire of many people and provided solidarity aid.

In 2009, Mónica Zevallos returned to the screens, but from Puerto Rico with Monica in confidence. In that space, she addressed problems in that country, this being her last appearance on television.

YOU CAN SEE: Lorena Álvarez announces her commitment to director Alvaro Sarria: “You were always you”

Nowadays, many wonder about the life of this ex-driver from Huanuqueña who walked through the main channels of Peru and who earned the nickname ‘La suavecita’.

What happened to Mónica Zevallos’s life?

Monica Zevallos resides in Miami, Florida. She started 2022 by announcing that she now works for a company as a real estate agent.

“Ready to help you invest and find the best for you and your family, sell, buy, rent, manage your properties, together we can explore the best options to make your investments profitable. So here you have me guys. Count on me whenever you want, ”he wrote on his Instagram account where he has 3,964 followers.

Monica Zevallos lives in Miami. Photo: Mónica Zevallos / Instagram

How does Mónica Zevallos currently look like?

The former television presenter Monica Zevallos she still maintains her characteristic short, straight, blonde hair. In networks, she is seen sharing moments as a family, especially with her two children Alonso (25 years old) and Michaela (23 years old), who have already finished their university studies.

On his Instagram he also tells how the pandemic has affected him, but he makes up for it by being with his loved ones.

Monica Zevallos keeps her blonde hair short. Photo: Mónica Zevallos / Instagram

Monica Zevallos wanted to have more children

During an interview in 2011 with Karla Casós, Monica Zevallos she told sad passages of her life when trying to get pregnant again, since she always wanted to have a big family.

“It was actually three losses and two in vitro attempts, then I understood that I already had two beautiful children and that I should be grateful for that. It was very difficult, because I would have liked to have one more or many. I always dreamed of a big family. Living those moments were horrible. The sadness is very great and I know that thousands of women who struggle to have children go through this pain many times, so I should not complain, “she said that time.

Monica Zevallos has two children. Photo: Mónica Zevallos / Instagram

Who is Mónica Zevallos’s husband?

Jimmy Arteaga, president of programming, production and promotions of Wapa TV in Puerto Rico, is the husband of Monica Zevallos.