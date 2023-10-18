LONDON — In June 1977, visitors to the Gallery of Modern Art in Bologna, Italy, were met with a shocking sight: Marina Abramovic, the Serbian performance artist, and her partner, Ulay, standing in the doorway, naked. . The only way in was to squeeze between them.

Abramovic and Ulay stood at the site for three hours, staring into each other’s eyes as a stream of visitors pushed their way past them, sometimes stepping on their toes. Then the police arrived and closed the performance because they considered it obscene.

Now, Abramovic, 76, is restoring that work, “Imponderabilia,” at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, as part of a retrospective of his work that runs through Jan. 1.

Since she is no longer performing in the play and Ulay died in 2020, she has recruited younger artists. And there is another important difference from 1977: if a visitor prefers not to push his way past a naked man and woman, he can go through another entrance.

On a recent morning, most visitors chose that non-confrontational route, until Sarah Raper, 59, announced, “I’m going to do it!” She then quickly passed between the naked man and woman. “That was quite disturbing,” she said afterward; It felt like “a real invasion of personal space.”

At a time when museums are grappling with how to display challenging works and taking measures to protect artists and staff, Abramovic is also adapting his old works to contemporary mores. He said that he had had “millions of meetings” with Royal Academy staff to ensure that “Imponderabilia” and three other provocative performances could be included, and that he was now conflicted about the concessions he had made.

If “all of these restrictions we face today” had been in place in the 1970s, he said, 80 percent of his plays would never have been performed. Still, Abramovic said, by making concessions a new generation was seeing his artistry.

For a retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 2010, Abramovic said she was asked to change “Luminosity,” from 1997, in which she sat naked on a bicycle seat mounted high on the wall for six hours while keeping his arms and legs extended. The show used other performers, and the day before the opening, MoMA lawyers insisted that they wear helmets and seat belts. “I said, ‘This is ridiculous!’” Abramovic recalled. “’It will become a ridiculous work.’” She said she ended up signing documents that made her liable for a million dollars in the event of an accident, and the work moved forward.

The artists, Abramovic said, were committed to their performances regardless of what happened in them. “If there is an earthquake, if the electricity goes out, it’s all part of the work,” he said. “And if no one passes, that’s still part of the play.”

