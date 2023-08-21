He Team 5a Peruvian cumbia band led by singer Christian Yaipén, continues to win more and more fans and proof of this are their massive concerts in various parts of our country, in addition to their unforgettable three presentations of the so-called ‘golden night‘, event held for the celebration of its 50th anniversary. Similarly, the presentations of this important event, with international guests, have become a success on music platforms.

YOU CAN SEE: Fan of Group 5 takes the stage to sing with Christian Yaipén

What song from Grupo 5 leads on Spotify?

During the so-called ‘Golden Night’ of Group 5, several artists surprised the public with their presence on stage. One of them was the Dominican singer Eddy Herrera, who combined his voice with the talent of Christian Yaipén to perform ‘Amor vuelve’ live.

The reception of this musical collaboration has been so great that in the official profile of the Group 5 on Spotify appears as number 1 in popularity (more than 3 million views). On the other hand, in the list of eddy herrera on said platform, it appears as the second in trends.

Group 5 on Spotify. Photo: Composition LR/Spotify

YOU CAN SEE: Christian Yaipén: why did he almost abandon his studies at Berklee a few months after finishing?

Does Group 5 lead the ranking on YouTube?

The orchestra headed by Christian Yaipen continues to be in force within the YouTube trend lists in Peru. He appears in second place with the video clip for the song ‘Amor vuelve’ with the voice of Eddy Herrera, surpassed only by Karol G’s success ‘My ex was right’.

This artistic collaboration continues in trends after 13 weeks and already has at least 1.5 million views, leaving ‘LALA’ (1.13 million) and ‘Un x100to’ (861,000 views) below in the last week.