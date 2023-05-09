The governor of Jalisco demands support for the agricultural sectorEnrique Alfaro to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Alfaro Ramírez assured that the federal government would eliminate tariffs on other countries that they sell us cheaper than our own product.

In addition, he mentioned that thousands lost energy subsidies and the dollar is worth less, “In summary, it costs more to produce than what our producers are paid for their work,” he stressed.

Given the scenario faced by agricultural producers, the highest budget in history was allocated to the state, Alfaro said.

However, he points out that this is no longer enough, so federal support is neededclaimed the state president.

He added that through the Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development Jalisco, he will continue knocking on doors to dignify the work of the workers “because what good is a rich field with poor peasants?”, he sentenced.

