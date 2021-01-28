Don’t be confused by the headline – this article goes with you. It concerns you. Because what we are going to talk about is nothing less than individual freedoms. Google, with its overwhelming position of dominance in the digital market, which is as much as saying in the market, has had enough of being a search engine. It wants to be more. It wants to be the central distribution center for journalistic content. And he wants to do it in his style, that is, as the sole supplier. Let’s do some history.

After the 9/11 attacks, Google decided that the media were disorderly, that there were many, and that citizens, helpless themselves, needed their philanthropy to provide order. He got down to work and launched Google News, a news distribution center for any medium, ordered based on the criteria of an algorithm, that is, an opaque criterion. Traditional brands saw their information, prepared with the corresponding investment in qualified professionals and advanced technological resources, being made available to Google readers for free. What did publishers get out of this? Indirect traffic and dilution of your brand, as it was subordinated to a larger one. What did Google get? Direct traffic, readers’ browsing data, prestige as a distributor of informational content out of the blue and, above all, advertising revenue. At this point it is good to remember that it is estimated that between Google and Facebook they concentrate 80% of the global digital advertising market.

In 2013, the Spanish publishers association achieved a milestone in the fight for the protection of publishers’ rights. The text of the intellectual property law that the then government of the Popular Party proposed for approval in Parliament contained in its article 32.2 that publishers had the right to be paid for the use of its contents. So far, everything is in order for the Mountain View giant, since it could do what it does best: agree with some dissident publishers to dismantle any collective initiative. This is effective since, in other times, the search engine has at its mercy to push or expel allies or opponents from the market for a, let’s be clear, insignificant price compared to its intended purposes. The problem for Google is that, as always, the devil was in the details. The Spanish regulation contained an adjective that has become one of the biggest headaches for Google executives: the right of publishers to be paid was UNRENOUNABLE. The possibility of breaking the unity of action of publishers by distributing lentil dishes was prohibited by law. Consequence? Google News closed in Spain. Impact on the ability of citizens to freely access information? None. Here I want to emphasize that editors have never opposed the technology giant’s search function but rather its claim to become a ‘media outlet’. And there is no better deterrent than setting a price between our content and your brand.

For years, Spanish editors and politicians have resisted without bowing down (some more than others) the onslaught of Google’s powerful ‘lobbying’ machinery thanks to the shield provided by IRRENUNCIABILITY. But our dominant competitor is stubborn and found a back door. In Chrome, its ubiquitous search engine, it began to offer news as a search result on the mobile before even having typed a single letter in the box. This is called Google Discover and it is nothing more than the old and renewed claim to order and offer our information mixed at will with that of our colleagues. Protected by Spanish law, the publishers collect the corresponding invoice and, when it is neglected, we proceed to sue in accordance with the law.

A third attempt, Google Showcase (same dog, different collars) is launching these days. This time Google has started to agree with some publishers, digital natives and ‘legacy’, conditions so that they renounce their rights to retribution for the use of their content. The condition that they put to execute these agreements is that the graceful editors press for the transposition of the European directive, much more lax than the Spanish law, and the UNRENUNCIABILITY be withdrawn from the law (their pounding insistence over eight years certifies our success). The dilemma that is presented to the editors is to choose between the validity of our brands, the independence with respect to our omnimous competitor and the search for our own business or the subordination of our headers to another greater and unique one, whatever it is called, until reduced to mere agency services. The consequences for you will be obvious: a single information agglutinator, which will order the contents at will (do you know the motivations of Google?), Which will concentrate practically the entire business and which will have control over the publishers by turning on and off the tap of their alms. What is at stake? The free and plural press. Yes it was with you, right?