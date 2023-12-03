During the Friday 1 December episode of Fourth Degree, the case of was discussed once again Giulia Cecchettin. On this occasion they had as a guest Gabriella Marano, consultant of the girl’s family, who revealed some previously unpublished details.

The investigators and also the staff appointed by the victim’s family are doing further investigations about this episode. They want to understand how i behaving by Filippo Turetta, ended with the crime.

One of these is precisely Gabriella Maranowhich in the episode of Fourth Degree of December 1st, decided to reveal theirs new discoveries. The woman stated:

Filippo tells us in two lines, both when he makes spontaneous statements and during the interrogation that something went off in his head. But I want to say that in reality this massacre is nothing more than the final act of a previous psychological siege that this girl suffered for many long months.

He experienced a long period of stalking which began two or three months into their relationship. The reason for the crime is that he didn’t want her to graduate or that she didn’t want to get back together with him. Giulia loses her life because she is punished for an act of insubordination. Isn’t this an abject and disturbing reason? Disproportionate?

The crime of Giulia Cecchettin

Unfortunately Giulia lost her life on the evening of11 November. A few hours earlier she had gone out with her ex-boyfriend and friend, Filippo Turetta. They had gone to the mall to buy the dress for his graduation and stopped to eat there.

No one really knows what happened, but shortly after they left, something broke out between them quarrel, which turned into a crime. In the end the boy abandoned his lifeless body in an area near the Barcis lake.

On Friday 1 December, the medical examiner performed an autopsy on the body. Precisely from this examination it emerged that Giulia is dead for the different blows that the ex inflicted on her in the upper part of the body. When she hid the body was already lifeless.