German Paoloski Y Christian martin surprised this Monday by starring in an uncomfortable television moment at the beginning of SportsCenter, a cycle that has been animating the driver since the beginning of May.

The chronicler, who works from England, did not like having to wait to go on the air and took the opportunity to criticize both Paoloski and his production. The tension of the back and forth was also read on their faces. “Let’s not take it out on the air anymore,” Germán ended up saying about his colleague.

It all started with the so-called “pass” made by Paoloski’s program with the one that precedes it, ESPN F360, with Gustavo Lopez to the head. The tables of both cycles were dispatched for a long time discussing Marcelo Bielsa, in an entertaining talk with a football code. So far, nothing to highlight on a Monday holiday, without football and in confinement for a large part of the Argentines.

But in England the perception was different. Martin, who recently gave an insightful interview to Clarion in which he spoke of the death of his parents, brought out his well-known temperament and made a point to Paoloski as soon as he had his chance.

“Dear Chris, I send you a hug, I thank you, now we are going to see part of the note you made to Kun yesterday and, as always, thank you for these minutes,” Germán began when he introduced him and gave him the opportunity to talk a little about trivia: “How is the temperature there in Manchester?” he asked, not imagining what would come next.

“Thanks for the patience to listen to the pyrology and the endless debate,” snapped the ex-rugbier. “They sang to you here that I was waiting …”, he continued, pointing to the famous “cockroach”, the receiver through which the producers delineate the routine of the program in real time.

“Paoloski didn’t like it at all and he counterattacked:” If you don’t want to go out, don’t go out, it’s okay, I don’t want to force you. But we can’t do what you want all the time either. It is a TV show”.

“No, they never did, on the contrary,” Martin questioned. And Paoloski closed, without even showing the report that was scheduled: “Okay, ready, a hug, Christian. Thanks, huh.” Once the notero left the picture, the host made a final comment, perhaps the most spicy of the afternoon: “Good, I like the camaraderie on the air. Let’s not take Christian Martin on the air anymore, let’s do that, easier”.

As often happens in these matters, the splinters of such an encounter reached social networks. Their names quickly became trending, and video of the fight spread everywhere. One of them was Jorge Rial: “they get along”, the ex-Intruders quipped. And his concern provoked the comment of the protagonists.

“I was really surprised by his reaction because we always had an excellent relationship! But the definition of routine is not defined by him … Hug!”, Commented Paoloski.

And to that tweet came the look of Martin, something more conciliatory: “With Germán we have been friends for years and we have the best vibes,” began by saying the Viking. And he added: “Today seems to have been a misunderstanding of schedules with the production. I never try to put the program together for anyone, that’s what the producer does. Big hug Germán.”

The messages between Germán Paoloski and Christian Martin after their encounter on the air of ESPN. All good?

Paoloski and Martin’s first reaction after their clash on ESPN was not to apologize or take the subject with humor, just to give their views on the crash and move on. Of course, the driver put “I like” the chronicler’s message. Will they finish making amends to the air?