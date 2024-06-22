After several days where the information about the hiring of Rodolfo CotaClub América finally made the official announcement and the experienced goalkeeper will be the new competition in goal for Luis Angel Malagon.
This has generated curiosity about which and how many games the 36-year-old goalkeeper could play as a starter due to the young goalkeeper’s injury that left him out of participation in the 2024 Copa América with the Mexican team, where it is initially estimated that they could be a minimum of five official matches.
It must be remembered that the injury of Malagon It will be between four and six weeks, so his return to official activity could occur until the start of the Leagues Cup 2024 for the Águilas where they are expected to begin actions on August 9.
That way, Dimension I could play the match Liga MX Super Cup against Tigres UANL on Sunday, June 30, likewise, they would play at least the first four days of Apertura 2024 against Atlético de San Luis, Querétaro, Tigres UANL and FC Juárez, respectively.
He could also play the friendly games against Chelsea and Aston Villa in the United States, before the start of the Águilas’ activity in the Leagues Cup 2024 on Friday, August 9 against a rival to be defined.
The Azulcremas footballers began their preseason this Thursday, June 20, to begin work towards the start of the campaign.
