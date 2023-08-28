Lionel Messi has completely revolutionized MLS. Since he arrived at Inter Miami, the South Florida team has completely changed its face and has managed to accumulate an undefeated record of 9 games, including all the matches corresponding to the Leagues Cup, which meant the first title in the history of the franchise that has David Beckham as one of the owners.
Now, with the start of the South American Qualifiers for the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026 World Cup, the best player in the history of this sport was summoned by Lionel Scaloni to begin the defense of the world title obtained by the Albiceleste in Qatar 2022. world champions will receive Ecuador at the Monumental Stadium and then visit Bolivia at the height of La Paz in this double qualifying date.
This means that the Argentine star will miss matches corresponding to Inter Miami. Let’s remember that “Las Garzas” are second to last in the Eastern Conference standings, 11 points behind the Chicago Fire, ninth in the table, which is the last team classified for the Playoffs. Let’s remember that between the eighth and ninth teams of each of the conferences they play a one-on-one duel to find out who qualifies for the Playoffs.
The matches against Ecuador and Bolivia will be played on September 7 and 12, so the duel against Sporting Kansas City will surely be lost and the duel against Atlanta United on the 16th of the same month could be lost. Also, depending on when you decide to travel to Argentina, you could miss the match against Los Angeles Football Club on Sunday, September 3.
The absence of Messi at Inter Miami is a very hard blow to the aspirations of the pink team that is uphill in search of qualifying for the Playoffs for the 2023 season with only 11 games to play.
