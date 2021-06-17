The platform includes 100 titles, plus another 50 in a collection that will be sold separately.

The retro console, Atari VCS, is on sale now. For a while, we knew that this platform would come with 100 titles included, but we had to wait until its launch to have a complete list. If you want to know all the games, then read on.

The console comes with classic games, such as Pong, Asteroids, and Centipede.In addition to the games that are already installed on the Atari VCS, you can also invest an additional $ 4.99 in the volume 2 and get 50 additional titles, which we will also list. But first, the collection that you can enjoy when you buy the console!

GAMES INCLUDED IN THE ATARI VCS

Atari Arcade Asteroids

Asteroids Deluxe

Black widow

Centipede

Crystal castles

Gravitate

Liberator

Lunar Lander

Major Havoc

Millipede

Missile command

Pong

Red Baron

Space duel

Sprint

Super breakout

Tempest

Warlords

Atari 2600 3D Tic Tac Toe

Adventure

Air Sea Battle

Asteroids

Backgammon

Basic Math

Basketball

Black Jack

Bowling

Brain games

Breakout

Canyon bomber

Air raiders

Armor Ambush

Astroblast

Dark cavern

Frogs and Flies

International Soccer

Sea Battle

Space attack

Star strike

Super Challenge Baseball

Super Challenge Football

Swordfight

Desert falcon

Dodge-em

Double dunk

Fatal run

Flag capture

Football

Golf

Gravitate

Hangman

Haunted house

Homerun

Human cannonball

Maze craze

Millipede

Miniature Golf

Missile command

Night driver

Off the wall

Outlaw

Quadrun

Race

Radar Lock

RealSports Baseball

RealSports Basketball

RealSports Boxing

RealSports Football

RealSports Soccer

RealSports Tennis

RealSports Volleyball

Return to Haunted House

Save mary

Secret quest

Sentinel

Sky diver

Slot machine

Slot Racers

Sword Quest Fireworld

Space war

Sprint Master

Star raiders

Starship

Steeplechase

Stellar Track

Street racer

Stunt Cycle

Sub Commander

Super Baseball

Super breakout

Super football

Surround

Sword Quest Earthworld

Sword Quest Waterworld

Tempest

Video Cube

Video Olympics

Video Pinball

Warlords

Yars Revenge

You’ll see some repeated games listed in volume 2, but these versions come in a single format. This volume includes titles from the Atari 2600, 5200, Atari Arcade, and even some Homebrew / Prototype projects.

GAMES INCLUDED IN VOLUME 2 OF THE ATARI VCS

Atari Arcade Atari Baseball

Atari Basketball

Atari Football

Atari Soccer

Avalanche

Canyon bomber

Destroyer

Dominos

Fire truck

Maze invaders

Monte Carlo

Pool shark

Sky diver

Super bug

Atari 5200 Asteroids

Centipede

Countermeasure

Final Legacy

Micro-Gammon

Millipede

Miniature

Missile command

Realsports Baseball

Realsports Basketball

Realsports Football

Realsports Soccer

Realsports Tennis

Star raiders

Super breakout

Xari Arena

Atari 2600 Air Raiders M Network

Armor Ambush M Network

Astroblast M Network

Dark Cavern M Network

Frogs and Flies M Network

International Soccer M Network

Sea Battle M Network

Space Attack M Network

Star Strike M Network

Super Challenge Baseball M Network

Super Challenge Football M Network

Swordfight M Network

Homebrew / Prototype versions Adventure ii

Aquaventure

Frog pond

Holey moley

Motorodeo

Saboteur

Wizard

Yars’ Return

How many of these games caught your eye? The Atari VCS Already on sale in the United States, at a price of $ 299.

More about: Atari VCS.