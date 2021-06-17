The platform includes 100 titles, plus another 50 in a collection that will be sold separately.
The retro console, Atari VCS, is on sale now. For a while, we knew that this platform would come with 100 titles included, but we had to wait until its launch to have a complete list. If you want to know all the games, then read on.
The console comes with classic games, such as Pong, Asteroids, and Centipede.In addition to the games that are already installed on the Atari VCS, you can also invest an additional $ 4.99 in the volume 2 and get 50 additional titles, which we will also list. But first, the collection that you can enjoy when you buy the console!
GAMES INCLUDED IN THE ATARI VCS
- Asteroids
- Asteroids Deluxe
- Black widow
- Centipede
- Crystal castles
- Gravitate
- Liberator
- Lunar Lander
- Major Havoc
- Millipede
- Missile command
- Pong
- Red Baron
- Space duel
- Sprint
- Super breakout
- Tempest
- Warlords
- 3D Tic Tac Toe
- Adventure
- Air Sea Battle
- Asteroids
- Backgammon
- Basic Math
- Basketball
- Black Jack
- Bowling
- Brain games
- Breakout
- Canyon bomber
- Air raiders
- Armor Ambush
- Astroblast
- Dark cavern
- Frogs and Flies
- International Soccer
- Sea Battle
- Space attack
- Star strike
- Super Challenge Baseball
- Super Challenge Football
- Swordfight
- Desert falcon
- Dodge-em
- Double dunk
- Fatal run
- Flag capture
- Football
- Golf
- Gravitate
- Hangman
- Haunted house
- Homerun
- Human cannonball
- Maze craze
- Millipede
- Miniature Golf
- Missile command
- Night driver
- Off the wall
- Outlaw
- Quadrun
- Race
- Radar Lock
- RealSports Baseball
- RealSports Basketball
- RealSports Boxing
- RealSports Football
- RealSports Soccer
- RealSports Tennis
- RealSports Volleyball
- Return to Haunted House
- Save mary
- Secret quest
- Sentinel
- Sky diver
- Slot machine
- Slot Racers
- Sword Quest Fireworld
- Space war
- Sprint Master
- Star raiders
- Starship
- Steeplechase
- Stellar Track
- Street racer
- Stunt Cycle
- Sub Commander
- Super Baseball
- Super breakout
- Super football
- Surround
- Sword Quest Earthworld
- Sword Quest Waterworld
- Tempest
- Video Cube
- Video Olympics
- Video Pinball
- Warlords
- Yars Revenge
You’ll see some repeated games listed in volume 2, but these versions come in a single format. This volume includes titles from the Atari 2600, 5200, Atari Arcade, and even some Homebrew / Prototype projects.
GAMES INCLUDED IN VOLUME 2 OF THE ATARI VCS
- Atari Baseball
- Atari Basketball
- Atari Football
- Atari Soccer
- Avalanche
- Canyon bomber
- Destroyer
- Dominos
- Fire truck
- Maze invaders
- Monte Carlo
- Pool shark
- Sky diver
- Super bug
- Asteroids
- Centipede
- Countermeasure
- Final Legacy
- Micro-Gammon
- Millipede
- Miniature
- Missile command
- Realsports Baseball
- Realsports Basketball
- Realsports Football
- Realsports Soccer
- Realsports Tennis
- Star raiders
- Super breakout
- Xari Arena
- Air Raiders M Network
- Armor Ambush M Network
- Astroblast M Network
- Dark Cavern M Network
- Frogs and Flies M Network
- International Soccer M Network
- Sea Battle M Network
- Space Attack M Network
- Star Strike M Network
- Super Challenge Baseball M Network
- Super Challenge Football M Network
- Swordfight M Network
- Adventure ii
- Aquaventure
- Frog pond
- Holey moley
- Motorodeo
- Saboteur
- Wizard
- Yars’ Return
How many of these games caught your eye? The Atari VCS Already on sale in the United States, at a price of $ 299.
