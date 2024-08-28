Have you ever heard of Coin Master? For those who don’t know, it’s a free-to-play mobile game that so far seems to have produced revenues of 6 billion dollars. It’s a kind of social casino, basically, and one of the most successful mobile titles in the world.

The data comes from analytics company Sensor Tower, which estimated that overall global spending by gamers is more than $6 billion. The United States accounts for 39% of the totalwith the top 5 countries including Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Taiwan. The United States also leads the downloads chart, with 18% of the total 356 million installsIndia follows, with 12%.