Have you ever heard of Coin Master? For those who don’t know, it’s a free-to-play mobile game that so far seems to have produced revenues of 6 billion dollars. It’s a kind of social casino, basically, and one of the most successful mobile titles in the world.
The data comes from analytics company Sensor Tower, which estimated that overall global spending by gamers is more than $6 billion. The United States accounts for 39% of the totalwith the top 5 countries including Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Taiwan. The United States also leads the downloads chart, with 18% of the total 356 million installsIndia follows, with 12%.
Mind-boggling numbers
Coin Master was launched in December 2010, but has started to only making money after its relaunch in February 2016. Let’s see some data:
- Monthly player spending surpassed $10 million in December 2018;
- Monthly player spending surpassed $35 million in March 2019;
- Monthly player spending surpassed $63 million in October 2019;
- Monthly player spending reached $113 million in May 2020 (basically the budget of a AAA team);
- Since 2020, Coin Master has generated nearly $1.2 billion in annual spending;
- In the first half of 2024, it ranked 6th in player spending globally, sitting between Game for Peace (the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile) and Candy Crush Saga. In July 2024 alone, it generated $98 million, making it the 10th highest-grossing mobile game in the world.
In short, the Israeli study Moon Active has reason to celebrate, since his game continues to do huge numbers even ten years after its launch.
#Game #Coin #Master #Raised #Billion
Leave a Reply